GPHCC to Focus on the Technology Gap Among Hispanic Businesses at State of Hispanic Business Forum 2022
The forum will feature the Chamber's presentation of the 2022-2023 Latino Small Business Agenda and a panel discussion addressing the technology gap experienced by Latino Business owners.
Philadelphia, PA, October 08, 2022 --(PR.com)-- The Greater Philadelphia Hispanic Chamber of Commerce (GPHCC) will host the State of Hispanic Business Forum at Independence Visitor Center on Wednesday, October 12, from 8:30am to 11:00am. The State of Hispanic Business is an annual event that informs members, partners, policymakers and the business community about the climate, condition, and trends of the region’s Hispanic-owned businesses. The forum features regional and national experts who spotlight best practices and research that can help to form sound investments, programs, and solutions for the challenges the Latino business community faces. This year’s edition is sponsored by AT&T, Comcast NBCUniversal and Fulton Bank.
The forum will focus on the technology gap in the Hispanic business community. Thinking beyond new equipment or hardware to get the job done, technology can help a business connect to its employees, customers, and community. According to McKinsey, about 93% of Latino-owned employer businesses have no e-commerce sales, compared with 89% for white-owned employer businesses, which may place them at a disadvantage as the world goes increasingly digital.
President & CEO Jennifer Rodriguez will kick off the forum with a presentation about the 2022-23 Latino Small Business Policy Agenda. The featured panel on the Technology Gap will include James Johnson-Piett, Principal & CEO at Urbane, Nicole Marquis, CEO of Hip City Veg, Louis Parisi, Director of Marketing at Comcast Business, and will be moderated by WHYY host and anchor Cherri Gregg.
“There’s a widening gap between what customers are doing online and how small businesses are able to respond,” said Rodriguez. “Our discussion at State of Hispanic Businesses seeks to elevate this topic, bringing together stakeholders and entrepreneurs for a discussion about solutions and policies that support tech adoption among Latino entrepreneurs.”
GPHCC will observe current COVID-19 regulations per the City of Philadelphia to ensure the safety of its members and guests. Registration for GPHCC members is free and $35 for non-members. (Small business memberships start at $69, $49 if a new member chooses to auto-renew at sign up.)
Anyone interested in the advocacy and programming of GPHCC can follow the organization on Facebook, LinkedIn, Instagram, and Twitter to stay tuned. More information about GPHCC’s programs and other initiatives to help small businesses can be found on www.philahispanicchamber.org. They may also be reached at info@philahispanicchamber.org.
The forum will focus on the technology gap in the Hispanic business community. Thinking beyond new equipment or hardware to get the job done, technology can help a business connect to its employees, customers, and community. According to McKinsey, about 93% of Latino-owned employer businesses have no e-commerce sales, compared with 89% for white-owned employer businesses, which may place them at a disadvantage as the world goes increasingly digital.
President & CEO Jennifer Rodriguez will kick off the forum with a presentation about the 2022-23 Latino Small Business Policy Agenda. The featured panel on the Technology Gap will include James Johnson-Piett, Principal & CEO at Urbane, Nicole Marquis, CEO of Hip City Veg, Louis Parisi, Director of Marketing at Comcast Business, and will be moderated by WHYY host and anchor Cherri Gregg.
“There’s a widening gap between what customers are doing online and how small businesses are able to respond,” said Rodriguez. “Our discussion at State of Hispanic Businesses seeks to elevate this topic, bringing together stakeholders and entrepreneurs for a discussion about solutions and policies that support tech adoption among Latino entrepreneurs.”
GPHCC will observe current COVID-19 regulations per the City of Philadelphia to ensure the safety of its members and guests. Registration for GPHCC members is free and $35 for non-members. (Small business memberships start at $69, $49 if a new member chooses to auto-renew at sign up.)
Anyone interested in the advocacy and programming of GPHCC can follow the organization on Facebook, LinkedIn, Instagram, and Twitter to stay tuned. More information about GPHCC’s programs and other initiatives to help small businesses can be found on www.philahispanicchamber.org. They may also be reached at info@philahispanicchamber.org.
Contact
Greater Philadelphia Hispanic Chamber of CommerceContact
Maria Cristina Rios
215-360-8114
www.philahispanicchamber.org
Maria Cristina Rios
215-360-8114
www.philahispanicchamber.org
Categories