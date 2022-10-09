Aina Kari Earns World-Renowned Butterfly Mark Certification
Butterfly Mark certification, powered by Positive Luxury, is earned by luxury businesses demonstrating they have incorporated measurable ESG practices into their everyday operations. This benefits the wellbeing of employees, local communities and the natural world – whilst innovating the organisations adaptation and transition towards a new climate economy.
London, United Kingdom, October 09, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Positive Luxury announced today that Aina Kari Considered Home Fragrance, has been awarded the Butterfly Mark certification. Combining unsurpassed craftsmanship, history and prestige of Italian Murano glass and uniqueness marble stones with the finest sustainable materials, Aina Kari strikes the right balance between art and ethics.
Efficient Packaging Design: Working with Shiro Echo Favini, Aina Kari’s candle boxes are 100% recycled and use carbon neutral paper. Having already implemented plastic free packaging, Aina Kari continues exploring opportunities to minimise packaging production.
Circular Economy: Sourcing unwanted and discard stones from the Crevola Quarry and turning it into statement products such as the Palissandro marble candles, Aina Kari focuses on creation rather than increasing extraction rates.
Sustainable Suppliers: Prioritising material traceability, Aina Kari has selected suppliers that can trace back to source. Products are refined into 100% naturally sourced and paraben free wax blends. Fragrances are 100% produced in Grasse and IFRA certified.
Community Involvement: Aina Kari proudly champions Italian Artisanal Craftsmanship. Working with Positive Luxury, Aina Kari became a member of ‘Save Venice’ – the leading American non-profit organisation dedicated to preserving Venice’s artistic heritage.
Positive Luxury’s four-part methodology is uniquely tailored for the luxury industry, and the only certification that focuses on innovation and future sustainability risks. The Butterfly Mark is an independent certification verifying to consumers and other stakeholders that a luxury business is operating in line with the highest standards of sustainability across the entire value chain.
“We are delighted to certify Aina Kari with the Butterfly Mark powered by Positive luxury as a result of operationalising ESG by incorporating measurable environmental, social and governance practices into the everyday operations. Aina Kari is an inspirational example of the balance between design, craftmanship and sustainability at its best. When you buy an Aina Kari candle you are buying beauty without guilt,” Diana Verde Nieto, Co-Founder of Positive Luxury
"When I created Aina Kari brand, I knew beautifully designed objects are not enough nowadays and we must all “raise the bar.” By manufacturing decorative scented candles with local artisan communities we have a more responsible business approach and different consumption advice for our customers.
"In a society where we are under constant pressure to overcommunicate, it’s not easy for consumers to tell what’s sustainable and what’s more greenwashing. Sustainability enabled us to attract partners and customers who are involved in the same goals and share our values.” -Aina Kari, Founder of Aina Kari Considered Home Fragrance
Other luxury brands that have been awarded with the Butterfly Mark include Monica Vinader, Tom Ford Beauty, Dior Couture, MCM, IWC Schaffhausen, Krug, Belvedere, The Macallan, Anya Hindmarch and more. By continuing as part of the Positive Luxury brand community, Aina Kari will continue to strive in exceeding standards set for social and environmental frameworks.
About Positive Luxury
Since 2011 Positive Luxury has been accelerating organisations' adaptation to the new climate economy. Our ESG+ products and services enable companies to manage risk, embed innovation and credibly foster consumer trust. Organisations that we certify receive the Butterfly Mark, a globally respected trust mark – independently verified evidence that they meet the highest standard of sustainability best practices across all four pillars of our framework.
ESG+ Assessment
Our proprietary ESG+ (Environmental, Social, Governance, and Innovation) assessment framework and diagnostic tool is the only one designed for the specific social, environmental and material risks of the luxury industry helping organisation determine their ESG risk profile, through gap analysis and material ESG issue forecasting.
The Butterfly Mark
The Butterfly Mark certification is an independent trust mark awarded to luxury brands, retailers and suppliers that evidence tangible action to making a positive impact on nature and society. It has been created in consultation with the Positive Luxury Sustainability Council of over 22 leading global organisations and is rigorous, independent, and in line with the latest international standards and best practices.
About Aina Kari
Aina Kari Considered Home Fragrance is a new high-end, sustainable brand of scented candles and decorative objects that thoughtfully combines the unsurpassed craftsmanship, history and prestige of Italian Murano glass with the finest eco-sustainable materials. Meticulousness is the strength that allowed us to bring to light a unique product in the world of the art design, enhancing and celebrating the places where we live.
