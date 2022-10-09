Echo Park Swan Boats by Wheel Fun Rentals to Serve as Donation Site for "Walking Together" Shoe Donation Drive
Los Angeles, CA, October 09, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Echo Park Swan Boats by Wheel Fun Rentals is pleased to announce they have partnered with the Volunteer Collective and Shoes for the Homeless, Inc. to serve as a donation site in the upcoming “Walking Together” Shoe Donation Drive at Echo Park that runs from October 8th – 16th, 2022. The “Walking Together, a Shoe Donation Drive” is focused on helping the Echo Park community’s unhoused neighbors "get back on their feet."
As the largest shoe drive in Los Angeles, the event is being coordinated in partnership with Shoes for the Homeless, Inc., a 501c3 non-profit organization with a distribution network that will get the shoes to those in need through local non-profits like the Union Rescue Mission, Los Angeles Mission, St. Joseph Center, Upward Bound Home, and A Place Called Home. Community members who would like to donate new & lightly used shoes and socks to help support the program, can stop by Echo Park Swan Boats by Wheel Fun Rentals at 751 Echo Park Ave., 7 days-a-week from 9am - 10pm and look for the brightly colored donation bin.
“We are thrilled to be able to support the Echo Park community’s efforts,” said Justin Jay, Wheel Fun Rentals’ Echo Park Manager. "The Echo Park community has embraced Wheel Fun Rentals for nearly 5 years since we first opened the swan boats on the lake. Deciding to be a donation site was an easy yes, and we are excited to be able to help a great cause and our community.”
Wheel Fun Rentals, who has operated the swan boat rental concession at Echo Park Lake since 2018, is proud to be a part of the local community and help support events and programs such as the Walking Together Shoe Donation Drive. After donating new and lightly used shoes come out and take a ride on the water! Swan boat rentals are $11 per hour for adults 18 years and older and $6 per hour for children 17 years and under. Online reservations are required, but walk-up rentals can be accommodated, during non-peek, times by scanning a QR code on-site to purchase tickets. For more information on Echo Park Swan Boats or to make a reservation, visit wheelfunrentals.com/echo.
Media Contact: Sheena Walenta • (805) 650-7770 • sheena@wheelfunrentals.com
About Wheel Fun Rentals
Founded in 1987, Wheel Fun Rentals started with four wheel Surrey cycles, evolved into specialty bike rentals and bike tours, and now offers boat rentals and recreational rentals of all kinds from more than 100 outlets in 16 states. Specializing in unique bikes, boats, and tours, Wheel Fun Rentals has been offering clean, healthy family fun and affordable outdoor entertainment to nearly 3 million customers annually from city and state parks, resorts, and retail outlets through corporate locations and franchised territories. For more information about Wheel Fun Rentals please visit www.wheelfunrentals.com or call 805-650-7770. Follow Wheel Fun Rentals: @WheelFunRentalsOfficial on Facebook, @WheelFunRentalsOfficial on Instagram, and @WheelFunRentals on Twitter.
