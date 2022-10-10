The New Media Film Festival Heralds 13th Year Anniversary with Global Winners
Celebrating its 13th year as a place of growth and creation for all types of artists and media with announcements of this year’s global winners In Los Angeles.
Los Angeles, CA, October 10, 2022 --(PR.com)-- The Annual New Media Film Festival celebrates its 13th year of global cinema appreciation. Creators from all over the world traveled to share their films and experience the excitement and expertise of creatives and rising talent. The sold-out film festival was full of energy and excitement, artists were glad to be back together after COVID prevented travel in prior years.
The New Media Film Festival continues to encourage creators of all media with an all-encompassing approach to the discovery, recognition and celebration of diverse new media content.
It is a place for everyone, whether a viewer or creator, from anywhere in the world and for all ages. The festival is showcases cutting edge content in classic and technology categories offering perks outside the norm of film festivals. Participants get to join screenings with Q & A’s, VIP Soiree, International Art Exhibit, Awards Ceremony hosted by the festival, partake in networking events as well as distribution and press opportunities; lastly, an opportunity to walk through the iconic red carpet alongside many of the Industry’s VIPs.
The festival offers $45,000 in awards for Best of Category, Top 3 Scripts, and a Grand Prize winner combined. Judges from numerous media and entertainment companies such as Marvel, HBO, BBC, PBS, Simon & Schuster, The Television Academy, Rolling Stone culled over 125 nominees from 29 countries, organizing 44 premieres in the heart of Los Angeles.
Award Winners for the 13th New Media Film Festival®
Africa
Best Socially Responsible - Chasing Childhood - Directors: Eden Wurmfeld and Margaret Munzer Loeb
Belgium
Best Short – Paradisiac - Director: Quentin Dujardin
Cyprus
Best Mixed Reality - Codex Oros Edemos - Director: Akis P. Tix
Germany
Best AI - Mercury XX - Director: Miriam Kuhlmann
New Zealand
Best Documentary - Ben Shemen - Director: Miriam Harris
Singapore
Best Animation – Timeless - Directors: Susan May Lee Lim, Samudra Kajal Saikia and Christina Teenz Tan
South Korea
Best Music Only - Across the Ocean - Composer: Michael W. Choi
Spain
Best S.T.E.A.M. - TXAC Planet - Director: Eterio Ortega
United Kingdom
Best TV - Love Locked - Director Breanne Krause
USA
Grand Prize - Classified (Pilot) - Director: Aemilia Scott
Best Augmented Reality - Isaac Lidar - Director: Christopher Ruane
Best Digital Comic - Caravaggio: A Light Before the Darkness - Writer: Ken Mora
Best Drone - 22 Weeks - Director: Robert Smith
Best Faith Family - Hashtag Blessed - Director: Stephanie McBain
Best Feature - Playing the Crease - Director: Jonathan Moch
Best Mobile/Tablet - Hamlet and Ophelia - Director: Scott Westerman
Best Music Video - There to Catch Me - Director: Bethany Ashton Wolf
Best New Media – KNOTWTR - Directors: Obi Nwankwo, Kostas Garcia and Zaawadi
Best Pilot - Fitness for All - Director: Michael Shaun Sandy
Best Podcast - Earth Eclipsed - Director: Nicholas Prufer
Best Script - Forgotten Christmas - Writer: Ash Gilpin
Best Snipler (30 Seconds) - Shadow Farm - Director: Gina Nemo (category archived this year) Best Student - Tragedy Strikes - Director: Mogan Gullet
Best Trailer - B1 - Director: Thomas I Parrish V
Best VR-360 - Tracing Paint - Directors: Michael Owen and Robin White Owen
Best Web Series - My Human Experience - Director: Sylvia Ray
About The New Media Film Festival
Since its creation in 2009, New Media Film Festival® is the 1st major festival to spotlight a wide variety of diverse and emergent media. It has certainly made its mark as an infinite catalyst for story and technology. This is a creative space that is open to all ages, cultures and types of media and content. There is respect and appreciation for all types of creators, and opportunities that make sure each one of them thrive outside and in the festival. From networking events to screenings and premieres, there is plenty of room and opportunity for creators to thrive and meet other creatives.
Contact:
crystal@newmediafilmfestival.com
310-288-1100 #NewMediaFilmFestival www.newmediafilmfestival.com
