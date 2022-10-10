Mark Kunce Joins Coachella Valley Real Estate School
Real Estate School welcomed licensed real estate salesperson Mark Kunce as co-director/instructor.
Palm Desert, CA, October 10, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Coachella Valley Real Estate School welcomed licensed real estate salesperson Mark Kunce as co-director/instructor. Real Estate School is located in Palm Desert. The Group Study Program is currently held on Wednesday evenings and the 1 Day Prep Course is held on 2nd Saturday of every month.
Also, the online courses are available 24/7. The schedule of all classes, times, dates and tuition can be found at coachellavalleyrealestateschool.com/. The schools 97% passing rate for first-time test takers is testament to it's focus on service.
California Bureau of Real Estate (CalBRE) does not establish a minimum or maximum percentage passing rate, according to its the Real Estate Bulletin Spring 2016. "Rather, the examinations give and the applicants' successes on those examinations set the rates of passage. During fiscal years 2012/2013, 2013-2014, and 2014-2015, CalBRE's examination statistics show an 'average' range of between 42-45 percent passage rate for broker examinees, and an 'average' range of between 49-60 percent pass rate for salesperson examinees."
"I have always enjoyed passing along what I've learned to younger agents, mentoring my buyers agents or investors. So, I am very excited to teaching at the school," Mark said.
In order to obtain a California real estate license, you must complete three college-level courses in Real Estate Practice, Real Estate Principles and California Real Estate Law.
Also, the online courses are available 24/7. The schedule of all classes, times, dates and tuition can be found at coachellavalleyrealestateschool.com/. The schools 97% passing rate for first-time test takers is testament to it's focus on service.
California Bureau of Real Estate (CalBRE) does not establish a minimum or maximum percentage passing rate, according to its the Real Estate Bulletin Spring 2016. "Rather, the examinations give and the applicants' successes on those examinations set the rates of passage. During fiscal years 2012/2013, 2013-2014, and 2014-2015, CalBRE's examination statistics show an 'average' range of between 42-45 percent passage rate for broker examinees, and an 'average' range of between 49-60 percent pass rate for salesperson examinees."
"I have always enjoyed passing along what I've learned to younger agents, mentoring my buyers agents or investors. So, I am very excited to teaching at the school," Mark said.
In order to obtain a California real estate license, you must complete three college-level courses in Real Estate Practice, Real Estate Principles and California Real Estate Law.
Contact
Coachella Valley Real Estate SchoolContact
Mark Kunce
(760) 424-2599
coachellavalleyrealestateschool.com/
Mark Kunce
(760) 424-2599
coachellavalleyrealestateschool.com/
Categories