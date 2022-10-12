SMC Sponsoring PMMI Women’s Leadership Network Breakfast at PACK EXPO International
SMC Corporation of America will be sponsoring the annual Packaging and Processing Women’s Leadership Network (PPWLN) Breakfast at the PACK EXPO International, hosted by The Association for Packaging and Processing Technologies (PMMI).
Noblesville, IN, October 12, 2022 --(PR.com)-- This year, PACK EXPO International is held at the McCormick Place Convention Center in Chicago, IL, from Monday, October 24 – Wednesday, October 26. The PPWLN’s breakfast will be held Tuesday, October 25th, 2022, from 7:30 a.m. to 9:00 a.m. in Room S-100 at the McCormick Place Convention Center.
The PPWLN serves to recruit, retain, and advance women’s careers. The network connects women in the packaging and processing industries through a variety of events and initiatives. The PACK EXPO International show is the world’s largest showcase of technology and product launches for more than 40 vertical industry sectors, making it a unique opportunity for women from the industry to gather and connect.
SMC Corporation of America is a proud recurring sponsor of PPWLN events. As a company led by President and CEO Kelley Stacy, one of just 1.3 percent woman CEOs of the heavy manufacturing industry, empowering women’s presence in the world of manufacturing and automation comes as a natural initiative. “We are proud to be a part of the event and the women’s leadership network as a whole,” said Kelley Stacy.
The breakfast will feature keynote speaker, Dawn Hudson, former Chief Marketing Officer at the National Football League and former President and CEO of Pepsi Cola North America, where she will be speaking on her experiences in the workforce.
For more information about the Packaging and Processing Women’s Leadership Network (PPWLN), PACK EXPO Trade Show, or The Association for Packaging and Processing Technologies (PMMI), please visit, Pack Expo International.
About SMC Corporation of America
SMC Corporation of America, a subsidiary of SMC Corporation in Japan headquartered in Noblesville, IN, is a comprehensive manufacturer of components for the Automation, Controls, and Process industries. With technical centers in Japan, the US, Europe, and China, our vision to be the global standard for sustainable automation is realized through partnering with our customers to discover opportunities for energy and resource savings by reducing overall compressed air and electrical consumption.
About PACK EXPO
PACK EXPO International is a three-day exhibition focusing on the packaging and processing industry. The event will include educational sessions and discussions within the industry, as well as special exhibits and dedicated pavilions focusing on solutions of specific categories: containers and materials, confectionery, digital printing, processing and reusable packaging. The trade show is consistently an important venue to reconnect with industry partners, as well as create new connections.
Amanda Wease
800-762-7621
