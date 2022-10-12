Benchmark International Has Successfully Facilitated the Transaction Between Neil Dornbusch and Associates and Anderson Process
Benchmark International is pleased to announce the transaction between Neil Dornbusch and Associates, located in New Prague, Minnesota, and Anderson Process, a multi-location service company based out of Brookfield, Wisconsin.
New Prague, MN, October 12, 2022 --(PR.com)-- The seller, Neil Dornbusch and Associates, located in New Prague, Minnesota, has been providing pumping and fluid handling solutions since 1988. They fabricate and custom-build food processing plants, specializing in sanitary and stainless-steel applications. They also assist with the design of fluid handling systems.
The buyer, Anderson Process, is a multi-location provider of fluid equipment integration and services that increase their client’s production output, reduce maintenance costs and drive efficiencies. Their value-driven approach has led them to become a market leader in their respective industry.
“The team at Anderson Process quickly realized the benefit of bringing Neil Dornbusch and Associates into their family. Both companies have built stellar reputations and now look to further their reach and continue their quality offerings. Anderson Process is poised to become one of the Midwest’s largest dedicated process equipment distributors. A great transaction for all involved” – Matthew Kekelis, Transaction Director, Benchmark International.
About Benchmark International
Benchmark International is a global M&A firm that provides business owners with creative, value-maximizing solutions for growing and exiting their businesses. Benchmark International has handled over $8.25 billion in transaction value across various industries from offices across the world. With decades of M&A experience, Benchmark International’s transaction teams have assisted business owners with achieving their objectives and ensuring the continued growth of their businesses. The firm has also been named the Investment Banking Firm of the Year by The M&A Advisor and the #1 Sell-side, Privately Owned M&A Advisor in the World by Pitchbook’s Global League Tables.
Website: http://www.benchmarkintl.com
Blog: http://blog.benchmarkcorporate.com
