PromoStandards 2022 Tech Summit is Rescheduled, Will Take Place in February 2023
Bethlehem, PA, October 12, 2022 --(PR.com)-- PromoStandards is announcing its decision to host its first Tech Summit in Tampa, FL from February 19 to February 21, 2023. The event, originally scheduled for October 2022, was postponed due to Hurricane Ian. It’ll still take place at the Tampa Marriott Water Street hotel and the agenda remains largely unchanged.
The Dine-Around will be held on the first day of the summit. A virtual Hack-A-Thon Awards Ceremony will take place to celebrate those who won and participated in the 2022 virtual Hack-A-Thon, and an exclusive launch of PromoStandards Order Management Service will be held in an upcoming monthly education event.
The Tech Summit, which features two days of education tracts focusing on industry-relevant technology and PromoStandards integrations, provides ample opportunity to network with industry peers. This event anticipates 125 attendees from over 60 companies.
Speakers include:
● Eric Alessi, President and CEO at Essent Corporation
● Aaron Anderson, Sr. Director of Software Engineering at alphabroder
● Michael Conway, Managing Director of Digital Transformation at Aspirant
● Catherine Graham, CEO at commonsku
● David Jackson, VP of Information Technology at Spector & Co.
● Andrew Larsen, Ph.D., Director of Data Science at Fox Corporation
● Mike Pfeiffer, VP of Technology at American Solutions for Business
● Jon Norris, COO at Starline Inc.
● Amy Rabideu, VP of Product at Facilisgroup
● Eric Shonebarger, President at Hit Promotional Products Inc.
● Steven Stanley, Senior Vice President of Technology at ePromos Promotional Products
People are still able to register and become sponsors. Register or view the full agenda at https://promostandards.org/Technology-Summit-Hackathon/. To become a sponsor or submit questions, please email Amy Rabideau, MMEC Committee Chair, at admin@promostandards.org.
Attendees can book a hotel reservation at https://book.passkey.com/gt/218465272?gtid=d5b51a5be53b41788e48e33a13073a96.
About PromoStandards
PromoStandards is a nonprofit organization committed to improving supply chain and transactional efficiencies in the promotional products industry. They standardized the transfer of vital information to move transactions forward. A better flow of inventory, order status, shop notices, media, product data, product configuration, purchase orders, and invoices between suppliers and distributors leads to improved customer experiences. For more information, please visit https://promostandards.org/.
The Dine-Around will be held on the first day of the summit. A virtual Hack-A-Thon Awards Ceremony will take place to celebrate those who won and participated in the 2022 virtual Hack-A-Thon, and an exclusive launch of PromoStandards Order Management Service will be held in an upcoming monthly education event.
The Tech Summit, which features two days of education tracts focusing on industry-relevant technology and PromoStandards integrations, provides ample opportunity to network with industry peers. This event anticipates 125 attendees from over 60 companies.
Speakers include:
● Eric Alessi, President and CEO at Essent Corporation
● Aaron Anderson, Sr. Director of Software Engineering at alphabroder
● Michael Conway, Managing Director of Digital Transformation at Aspirant
● Catherine Graham, CEO at commonsku
● David Jackson, VP of Information Technology at Spector & Co.
● Andrew Larsen, Ph.D., Director of Data Science at Fox Corporation
● Mike Pfeiffer, VP of Technology at American Solutions for Business
● Jon Norris, COO at Starline Inc.
● Amy Rabideu, VP of Product at Facilisgroup
● Eric Shonebarger, President at Hit Promotional Products Inc.
● Steven Stanley, Senior Vice President of Technology at ePromos Promotional Products
People are still able to register and become sponsors. Register or view the full agenda at https://promostandards.org/Technology-Summit-Hackathon/. To become a sponsor or submit questions, please email Amy Rabideau, MMEC Committee Chair, at admin@promostandards.org.
Attendees can book a hotel reservation at https://book.passkey.com/gt/218465272?gtid=d5b51a5be53b41788e48e33a13073a96.
About PromoStandards
PromoStandards is a nonprofit organization committed to improving supply chain and transactional efficiencies in the promotional products industry. They standardized the transfer of vital information to move transactions forward. A better flow of inventory, order status, shop notices, media, product data, product configuration, purchase orders, and invoices between suppliers and distributors leads to improved customer experiences. For more information, please visit https://promostandards.org/.
Contact
PromoStandardsContact
Jessica Shonebarger
(610) 989-2879
https://promostandards.org/
Jessica Shonebarger
(610) 989-2879
https://promostandards.org/
Categories