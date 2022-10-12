Wendy Susan Richmond Brings Grant Cardone Sales Training to Northern New Jersey
Wendy Susan Richmond, Grant Cardone Licensee, is doing a Networkshop Sales Closing Training in Clifton, New Jersey.
Clifton, NJ, October 12, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Wendy Susan Richmond, Grant Cardone Licensee/10X Certified Sales Trainer/Speaker/Coach is bringing her unique six week training to help entrepreneurs, sales reps, small business owners to double their closing ratios utilizing Cardone's world class sales strategies and techniques.
This training is a combination of networking, training and mastermind. Over the six week period of one day a week, for 90 minutes, participants will:
- Take a deep dive into a different part of the Sales Closing Process every single week for 6 weeks. (Six 90 minute sessions)
- Have a safe place where they can learn Grant Cardone Sales Closing Techniques and Strategies, Practice, Drill and Rehearse on a Weekly Basis with your peers.
- Get their sales questions answered.
- Network with other local business owners/sales reps, while working out their closing techniques.
- Mastermind amongst the group to help them better close their deals.
- With Every Participant, Wendy will donate a 10X Kids Book to Local Kids Charity.
- Lunch will also be provided. *Bagels, Coffee, Juice
The special introductory pricing is only $300, normally this would be $899.
Those interested in this unique, one of a kind training experience, can go to https://networkshopsales.wendysusanrichmond.com/
Contact
Wendy Richmond
201-301-5532
wendysusanrichmond.com
