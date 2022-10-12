Breast Cancer Survivor Launches Book for Real Estate Agents
To honor Breast Cancer Awareness Month, Tanya Eldert is officially launching “Agent Systems of Success™,” which she wrote while going through treatments.
Tampa, FL, October 12, 2022 --(PR.com)-- To celebrate Breast Cancer Awareness Month Tanya Eldert, a breast cancer survivor, is officially launching her real estate book, "Agent Systems of Success™." Tanya is sharing her story of not just overcoming breast cancer, but how she chose to help others in the process. She wrote the book while going through a year and a half of chemo and breast cancer treatments in 2020/2021. She partnered with Thomas Heimann, her Realty Partners’ Broker, to include all the stages and systems needed to build a successful real estate business.
The book not only helps with real estate, it also emphasizes ways to overcome hurdles and create an international business and life. The Workbook starts with Daily Success Steps, a system Tanya has been using for over 10 years. This system has helped her create a successful marketing and real estate business, while supporting her chronically ill teenager and surviving Triple+ Breast cancer.
“I was diagnosed in October of 2020 two weeks after a friend died from breast cancer. The type of cancer I had meant I needed treatments every 3 weeks for over a year. This was going on during COVID and my husband was working in the hospital as an ER nurse. Because I was high-risk, we were terrified I would catch it; so for almost a year, I rarely left the house. I decided to write a book, so if anything happened to me I could leave something behind that would continue my legacy of serving others.
“I have been an agent, mentor, team leader, broker, and instructor, so I took what I knew and the systems I used and put them into one book. The workbook came to 170 pages, 50 worksheets, and over 20 downloadable spreadsheets, checklists, and planning templates. With all those resources, it can help other agents create a successful real estate business. This was a great way to leave something useful to others.”
Tanya Eldert lives in the Tampa Bay area with her husband Michael and daughter Sianna. She is currently the Director of Training of Realty Partners, the Owner of the Agent Success School and on the Board of Directors for West Pasco Board of REALTORS®. She spends much of her time helping other agents through training, mentoring, and coaching.
Michael and Sianna are very involved with the Boy Scouts of America. Sianna was the second female in the Tampa Bay area to earn the Eagle Scout rank, and one of the first to earn this rank in the US. Sianna has been battling Ehlers-Danlos Syndrome and Dysautonomia since she was 13. She will graduate in December at the age of 19 from Full Sail University with a Bachelor's Degree in Media Communications. October is also Dysautonomia Awareness Month. More information can be found at Dysautonomia International.
"Agent Systems of Success™" is a book and trademarked training system designed to help real estate agents to grow and scale their businesses. The book is published by Success Workbooks, a division of Synergy Business Network Inc., owned by Tanya Eldert. The book is available on Amazon or found in local bookstores. Tanya also runs the Helping Agents Network and the Agent Success School. More information about Tanya can be found at: TanyaEldert.com and on Facebook @TanyaTEldert.
