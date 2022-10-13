a1qa’s Virtual Conversation: Discuss How to Successfully Collaborate with a Q&A Vendor
Join the attendees of the a1qa online roundtable to speak about the ways to take advantage of QA outsourcing.
Lakewood, CO, October 13, 2022 --(PR.com)-- The a1qa online roundtable titled “QA outsourcing: How to get the maximum benefits?” will take place on October 13 at 11 AM EDT.
During the session, participants will discuss 3 aspects, helping boost interaction with a QA provider:
1. How to make the right decision when selecting a QA supplier?
2. What helps to transform the collaboration with a third-party QA vendor into a confident and productive journey?
3. How to verify that all milestones are achieved on time and within budget?
The attendees will find out the answers to these questions over the vivid conversation.
Dima Tish, Head of global business development, shared his thoughts: “Given today’s need to quickly develop software of high complexity, the risks of defects leaking into the production environment are high. QA outsourcing helps minimize them, deliver IT products that resonate with end users, accelerate time to market, and improve ROI.”
About a1qa
Being a pure-play software testing vendor for almost 2 decades, a1qa provides professional QA support for global companies in boosting their IT solutions quality. 1,100+ experts on board assist the clients in reaching business and operational benefits, including eliminated business risks, refined cybersecurity, increased revenues, and more. a1qa’s quality management system is certified according to ISO 9001:2015.
Contact:
United Kingdom:
3d Floor, 5-8 Dysart Street, Moorgate House, London, EC2A 2BX
+44 208 816 7320
United States:
3900 S. Wadsworth Blvd. Suite 485 Lakewood, CO 80235
+1 720 207 5122
start@a1qa.com
Check out more information about a1qa on the website: https://www.a1qa.com/.
