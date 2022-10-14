Strathmore’s Who’s Who Worldwide Publication Honors New Members
Farmingdale, NY, October 14, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Strathmore’s Who’s Who Worldwide of Farmingdale, New York honors their newest members who will be included in their next edition for their contributions and achievements in the many fields listed.
About New Members
Strathmore’s Who’s Who Worldwide is pleased to introduce their newest members who are now part of the Strathmore Worldwide Directory and online website:
Susan D. Talley--Education
Denise J. Smith--Entertainment
Saran McGlothin--Author
William P. Nice--Retail/Gas Station
Sharon C. Jones--Retail/Florist
Jammie E. Matthews--Healthcare
Baikuntha Silwal--Engineering
Rick Meadows--Real Estate/Time Shares
Randy L. Combs--Consulting
Lori A. Williams--Environmental Services
Ali T. Sareini--Welding Equipment
Charles P. Lomangino--Environmental Service
Victor F. Skowronski--Public Relations
Ramani P. Cantrell--Real Estate
Calvin Arrington--Entertainment/Music
Brian L. Vigilante--Security
Rita M. Taylor--Healthcare
Nkeze Stella Forchaleke--Fencing
London Oscar Wright--Religion
John J. Bania--Healthcare
Veronica Costa--Healthcare Service
Daphne Y. Floyd--Education
Jennifer E. Millsap--Healthcare
Mark L. Guthmiller--Education
Robert C. Tomaszewski--Restoration Service
Tasha S. Hightower--Healthcare
Danielle R. Pettus--Healthcare
Shaneka S. Jackson--E-Commerce/Apparel
Hasani J. Hines--Beauty
Nina Durrett Childs--Association
Deborah G. Elbaum--
Vincent F. Honrubia--Healthcare
Kimberly Ramsey--Healthcare
Ashton L. Bardot--Culinary Association
Arnold Mr. T.J. Tutson--Beauty
Debby L. Moore--Education
Kimberly A. Brandt--Hospitality
Jennifer M. Cole--Education
Heather R. Eckrich--Healthcare
Vanessa J. Miller--Education
Emmanuel J. Ajala--Research
Carla Patrice Griffith-Willis--Religion
Vickie J. Crutchfield--Beauty
Shirin Rokni--Healthcare
Carol L. Krug--Nonprofit
Theronda Hickman--Human Services
Tim Hotop--Construction
Amy L. Boutilier--Healthcare
Melissa A. Black--Healthcare
David K. Haviland--Veterinary
David T. Wagner--Steel
Oliver J. Smalls--Religion
Michael S. Odsess--Real Estate
Jill Yochim--Event Management
Raph Martin--Religion
John Frattellone--Dentistry
Tammy Franks-Teague--Healthcare
Denita K. Whipple--Legal
Daje-M Livingston--Nonprofit
Jaymee Hardaker--Nonprofit
Amber K. Graner--Software
Gerald G. Ward--Government/Law Enforcement
Gregory O. Gnade--Marketing
Jennifer A. McDonald--Insurance
Kevin Little--Fitness
Michael Maliq Meriweather--Mental Healthcare
Harris Kakoulides--Religion
Krystal R. Van Buren--Healthcare
Garfield J. Mickens--Religion
Robert E. Fisher--Automotive
Yuri Quintana--Healthcare
Tina L. Essex--Author
William L. Perry--Transportation
Pearlie J. Martin--Nonprofit
Pattie Elaine Dowdy--Beauty
April T. Perry-Bass--Medical Transportation
Judson W. Blaylock--Painting
Cathleen A. Dutton--Education
Westley D. Harvest--E-Commerce
Alfred A. Sagarese--Consulting
Francine Davis--Healthcare
Joseph P. Smith--Equine
Ron Agor--Architecture
Marybeth Zuhlke--Education
Kimberly S. Eickholt--Healthcare
Charles F. Fraley--Construction
Michael Rosemond--Education
Narvel M. Gaddis--Printing
AJ Calamela--E-Commerce
Jonathan S. Miller--Insurance
Timothy M. Ricketts--Healthcare
Eric B. Alcazar--Automotive Repair
Janet Woods Msc.d--Feng Shui
Cowan D. McCoy--Entertainment
James A. Koprusak--Construction
James T. Bedsole--Paper
Starlett Aldredge--Food/Catering
Bryan Edwards--Plastics/Engineering
Harold Davis--Healthcare
Chauncey L. Eason-Winn--Healthcare
Betty Ann C. Bell--Healthcare
LaWanda N. Love--Healthcare
Elmo J. McCullough--Retail
Tracy M. Hasbell--Casino
Angela R. Fields-Pearson--Education
Kimberly M. King--Healthcare
Carlos Y. Xu--Real Estate
Chester J. Jones--Real Estate
Quintin Marese McIntosh--Granite
Connie D. Taute--Mental Healthcare
Lynne Gormley--Real Estate
Michelle Obregon--Security
Maria Thompson--Beverages/Spirits
Matthew C. Rinaldi--Restaurant
Emilia Policare--Mental Healthcare
William L. McEachren--Construction/Home Improvement
T. Victoria Symonds--Human Services
Richard Carter--Healthcare
Gussie M. Cornelius--Human Services
Viola I. Sanchez--Real Estate
J.M. Laughlin--Author
Balwinder Singh--Nonprofit
Thomas Bujno--Sports/Surfing
Ronald J. Noack--Healthcare
Maria A. Young--Food
Deborah A. Pastrich--Ministry
Robin R. Smith--Legal
James L. Busby--Lighting
Michelle Straley--Government/Housing
Justin B. Laws--Chemicals
Bev Moore--Talent
Gregory J. Gonos--Healthcare
Eric L. Nardone--Education
Jennifer C. Mellon--Insurance
Sandeep Dutta--Financial
Christina R. Glavin--Healthcare
Gustavo V. Solon--Legal
Shaun Thomas McMahon--Industrial Equipment
Nicholas S. Palmer--Architecture
Steve E. Taylor--Nonprofit
Andree M. Pothier--Automotive
Carmen M. Dixon--Healthcare
Naomi C. Schuster--Author
Angel R. Edwards--Transportation
Michael A. Carter--Entertainment/Film
Washington B. Collado--Education
Jerry Wm. Dailey--Religion
Ruby A. Smith--Healthcare
Leon Reed Adams--Criminal Research and Defense
John V. Aikins--Wire and Cables
Constance A. Burns--Nonprofit
Tina McGrath--Education
Christine Duncan Watts--Engineering
James Surine--Automotive
Kirk Samuels--Transportation
Claudia Silva--LandscapingLaundromatProperty Management
Cheryl L. Asmussen--Equine Services
Alex G. Bergeron--Life Coaching
Thomas S. Kemper Sr.--Inventing
Dean J. Millard--Education
Sharlene R. Dewitz--Nonprofit
Raymond E. McGlothlin--Oil and Gas
John B. Mandica--Restaurant
Lisa M. Lockett--Art
Maritza I. Biafore--Art
Bradley M. Kutcher--Construction
Jennifer Lee Arzetta Weber--Cleaning
Paul Guerra--Retail/Real Estate/Automotive
Kerri A. Flowers--Cleaning
Danny Phuong Tran--Real Estate
Ryan A. Breniman--Real Estate
James R. Summey--Automotive
Miriam Mcparland--Healthcare
Abou Strathmore’s Who’s Who Worldwide
Strathmore’s Who’s Who Worldwide highlights the professional lives of individuals from every significant field or industry including business, medicine, law, education, art, government and entertainment. Strathmore’s Who’s Who Worldwide is both an online and hard cover publication where we provide our members’ current and pertinent business information. It is also a biographical information source for thousands of researchers, journalists, librarians and executive search firms throughout the world. Our goal is to ensure that our members receive all of the networking, exposure and recognition capabilities to potentially increase their business.
Contact
