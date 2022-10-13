Benchmark International Facilitated the Transaction Between Bone Daddy’s, Inc. and The Island Spot
Benchmark International is pleased to announce the transaction between Bone Daddy’s, Inc., located in Dallas, Texas and The Island Spot, a multi-location-owned restaurant.
Dallas, TX, October 13, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Benchmark International has successfully facilitated a transaction between Bone Daddy’s, a Texas barbeque joint, and The Island Spot, a Jamaican restaurant with multiple locations.
The first Bone Daddy’s was opened in Dallas in early 2000, specializing in slow “Pit-Smoked” meats, craft sides, ice-cold beer, and handcrafted cocktails, all served up by the friendliest people in the Lone Star State. The menus are centered upon proprietary family barbeque recipes handed down from the founder’s mother. Operating throughout Texas for over 20 years, Bone Daddy’s serves as a second home for many locals who are looking for both good food and a good time.
The Island Spot is a place where family and friends can come together to share fun and wonderful memories around the dinner table. It is family owned and operated with the goal of providing a window into their lives of growing up in Spanish Town, Jamaica, and dining in the Caribbean. The Island Spot provides excellent Jamaican food and crafted tropical cocktails in a fun and vibrant atmosphere.
The Island Spot team quickly realized the benefit of bringing Bone Daddy’s into their offerings. Both companies have excellent reputations for providing quality food and service and now look to further their growth in the Texas market by expanding their geographic reach.
“This transaction is one for the books. After a quick return to the market, the Benchmark International Deal Team was able to utilize our extensive buyer network and obtain a signed LOI within months. Both parties worked hard throughout due diligence to get the deal across the line and were thrilled with the outcome. We wish both parties continued success.” – Haden Buckman, Deal Associate, Benchmark International
Europe: Michael Lawrie at +44 (0) 161 359 4400 / Enquiries@BenchmarkIntl.com
Americas: Sam Smoot at +1 (813) 898 2350 / Smoot@BenchmarkIntl.com
Africa: Anthony McCardle at +27 21 300 2055 / McCardle@BenchmarkIntl.com
About Benchmark International
Benchmark International is a global M&A firm that provides business owners with creative, value-maximizing solutions for growing and exiting their businesses. Benchmark International has handled over $8.25 billion in transaction value across various industries from offices across the world. With decades of M&A experience, Benchmark International’s transaction teams have assisted business owners with achieving their objectives and ensuring the continued growth of their businesses. The firm has also been named the Investment Banking Firm of the Year by The M&A Advisor and the #1 Sell-side, Privately Owned M&A Advisor in the World by Pitchbook’s Global League Tables.
Website: http://www.benchmarkintl.com
Blog: http://blog.benchmarkcorporate.com
