Garrison Flood Control Products Available Through TIPS-USA Partnership
New York, NY, October 13, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Garrison (Flood Control) Systems, LLC. is excited to announce that its flood control products are available through The Interlocal Purchasing System (TIPS-USA) under Vendor Contract 220702 (Temporary Flood Barriers). *Members of TIPS are entitled to special pricing.
Garrison offers a complete line of flood control barriers, flood mitigation systems and flood prevention products. From temporary flood control to permanent flood barriers, Garrison offers a wide variety of flood preventative systems to meet varying municipal, educational and government needs.
Garrison's complete line of flood protection was developed to meet the flood protection and planning needs of homeowners, municipal public works departments, facility managers, and emergency service departments. Garrison Flood Control has a history of assisting with severe weather events, and has made it their goal to make flood protection solutions more available and accessible to those who need them, both in the private and public sector.
Garrison products include: Modular Flood Control Barriers, Water Diversion Systems, Cofferdams, Water Inflated Flood Tubes, Inflatable Flood Berms, Water Activated Gel Filled Flood Bags, Large Sand Filled Barriers, Sandbags and Flood Walls. All of their products are quick ship and in stock for nationwide shipping.
Traditional fixed solutions have not kept up with the severity and unpredictability of today’s flood threats. Modern flooding requires modern and mobile flood control solutions. Garrison Flood Control is the modern solution to help stay protected from dangerous and damaging flood events and emergencies. Flood products are for sale throughout the world on their website.
Garrison™ Flood Control is a New York-based manufacturer and distributor of a complete line of flood control products. Garrison products contain, divert, and re-route water away from valuable property, equipment, infrastructure, and facilities and help prevent flood damage due to rising water levels. If you would like additional information about Garrison Flood Control Systems, please call 929-299-2099 or email sales@garrisonflood.com.
Garrison offers a complete line of flood control barriers, flood mitigation systems and flood prevention products. From temporary flood control to permanent flood barriers, Garrison offers a wide variety of flood preventative systems to meet varying municipal, educational and government needs.
Garrison's complete line of flood protection was developed to meet the flood protection and planning needs of homeowners, municipal public works departments, facility managers, and emergency service departments. Garrison Flood Control has a history of assisting with severe weather events, and has made it their goal to make flood protection solutions more available and accessible to those who need them, both in the private and public sector.
Garrison products include: Modular Flood Control Barriers, Water Diversion Systems, Cofferdams, Water Inflated Flood Tubes, Inflatable Flood Berms, Water Activated Gel Filled Flood Bags, Large Sand Filled Barriers, Sandbags and Flood Walls. All of their products are quick ship and in stock for nationwide shipping.
Traditional fixed solutions have not kept up with the severity and unpredictability of today’s flood threats. Modern flooding requires modern and mobile flood control solutions. Garrison Flood Control is the modern solution to help stay protected from dangerous and damaging flood events and emergencies. Flood products are for sale throughout the world on their website.
Garrison™ Flood Control is a New York-based manufacturer and distributor of a complete line of flood control products. Garrison products contain, divert, and re-route water away from valuable property, equipment, infrastructure, and facilities and help prevent flood damage due to rising water levels. If you would like additional information about Garrison Flood Control Systems, please call 929-299-2099 or email sales@garrisonflood.com.
Contact
Garrison Flood Control Systems, LLC.Contact
Arnon Rosan
929-299-2099
https://www.garrisonflood.com
Arnon Rosan
929-299-2099
https://www.garrisonflood.com
Categories