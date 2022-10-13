Tucker Company Worldwide Participant at HPCLC Fall 2022 Conference
Tucker Company Worldwide will be at this year's Health and Personal Care Logistics Fall Conference. The team looks forward to seeing you there.
Haddonfield, NJ, October 13, 2022 --(PR.com)-- As an active Health and Personal Care Logistics (HPCLC) member, Tucker Company Worldwide will be attending and serving as a sponsor at the biannual conference this October.
This year's fall conference will be held on October 17-19 at the Gwen Hotel in Chicago, IL. The theme is "2022 and Beyond: How Technology is Shaping the 'New Normal' of Supply Chain Management and Logistics."
Looking to get to know Tucker on a personal level? Experts from the company will be available to provide insight into the industry and how Tucker can help. The team looks forward to meeting you.
About Tucker Company Worldwide
Tucker Company Worldwide is the oldest privately held freight brokerage in North America, specializing in notoriously complicated freight, like temperature-controlled, oversized, and high-value, high-security shipments. Freight security and quality processes and procedures are at the center of the business, evident by its ISO 9001:2015 certification and underlined by its meticulous approach to carrier selection. Learn more about the Tucker difference at tuckerco.com.
About Health and Personal Care Logistics Conference
The Health and Personal Care Logistics Conference (HPCLC) has existed for over 80 years as a source of logistics education for the health and personal care industries. They are industry professionals whose purpose is to continually examine the logistics field and provide a forum to discuss, examine and exchange ideas with their peers. Learn more about the HPCLC at hpclcnet.org.
Contact
Erin McIlhenny
856-317-9600
https://tuckerco.com
