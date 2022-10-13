Restore Your Glory 2022 - Free Wig Event
Trinity Lace Wigs is hosting their 13th annual Free Wig Event. Restore Your Glory is targeted for women with medically related hair loss.
San Antonio, TX, October 13, 2022 --(PR.com)-- On Sunday, October 30, 2022 Trinity Lace Wigs & Unisex Salon will hold their 13th annual Restore Your Glory Free Wig Give-A-Way event. During this event, donated human hair units will be modeled and cut by master stylists, then gifted to those ladies with medically related hair loss who desire a beautiful new look. This event will be located at Trinity Lace Wigs and Unisex Salon.
Trinity Lace Wigs & Unisex Salon is located at 7400 Blanco Road, Suite 111, San Antonio, Texas.
About the Event
Created by Stephanie Anderson, owner of Trinity Lace Wigs & Unisex Salon, Restore Your Glory event is day of service and giving. Stylists from Trinity Lace Wigs & Unisex Salon along with United By Beauty and Theta Nu Sigma Sorority, Alpha Mu Chapter members will cut and style hair donated by Trinity Lace Wigs & Unisex Salon for those wanting to receive the free hair units.
About Trinity Lace Wigs & Unisex Salon
Trinity Lace Wigs & Unisex Salon is located at 7400 Blanco Rd., Suite 111 in San Antonio, Texas. It is owned and operated by Stephanie Anderson.
About United By Beauty
United By Beauty is a local organization of beauty professionals; segment of the National Beauty Culturists League.
About Theta Nu Sigma, Alpha Mu Chapter
Theta Nu Sigma Sorority is a National Sorority of the National Beauty Culturists League. Alpha Mu Chapter is the local chapter of beauty professionals in San Antonio, TX.
Contact
Stephanie Anderson
210-858-8554
www.trinitylacewigs.com
