Restore Your Glory 2022 - Free Wig Event

San Antonio, TX, October 13, 2022 --( PR.com )-- On Sunday, October 30, 2022 Trinity Lace Wigs & Unisex Salon will hold their 13th annual Restore Your Glory Free Wig Give-A-Way event. During this event, donated human hair units will be modeled and cut by master stylists, then gifted to those ladies with medically related hair loss who desire a beautiful new look. This event will be located at Trinity Lace Wigs and Unisex Salon.Trinity Lace Wigs & Unisex Salon is located at 7400 Blanco Road, Suite 111, San Antonio, Texas.About the EventCreated by Stephanie Anderson, owner of Trinity Lace Wigs & Unisex Salon, Restore Your Glory event is day of service and giving. Stylists from Trinity Lace Wigs & Unisex Salon along with United By Beauty and Theta Nu Sigma Sorority, Alpha Mu Chapter members will cut and style hair donated by Trinity Lace Wigs & Unisex Salon for those wanting to receive the free hair units.About Trinity Lace Wigs & Unisex SalonTrinity Lace Wigs & Unisex Salon is located at 7400 Blanco Rd., Suite 111 in San Antonio, Texas. It is owned and operated by Stephanie Anderson.About United By BeautyUnited By Beauty is a local organization of beauty professionals; segment of the National Beauty Culturists League.About Theta Nu Sigma, Alpha Mu ChapterTheta Nu Sigma Sorority is a National Sorority of the National Beauty Culturists League. Alpha Mu Chapter is the local chapter of beauty professionals in San Antonio, TX.