New Podcast Launch with Celebrity Star Lauren Ross
On “The Positive Culture Podcast by Lauren Ross Design,” the celebrity star and founder of Lauren Ross Design will explore a wide range of topics and questions on the quest for truth through positive self development, inviting millions of fans and listeners to join her on the journey to learn, grow (and have fun) along the way.
New York, NY, October 16, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Lauren Ross Design, the global premier online destination for art and luxury goods, today announced The Positive Culture Podcast by Lauren Ross Design; a new podcast hosted by Lauren Ross, the popular celebrity star with a diverse aspirational audience following of Gen Z to older Millennials.
The Positive Culture Podcast by Lauren Ross Design, Ross, who has established herself as one of today’s fastest-rising female entrepreneurs, will bring the positivity, curiosity, and creativity that make her so beloved to the podcast space for the first time.
Every week, Ross will set out to answer a puzzling question, and highlight the deeper meaning through her reasoning, creativity and humor. From the light hearted to the laugh out loud funny, Ross will explore topics that are near and dear to her heart, educating and entertaining listeners as she hypothesizes answers with her trademark wit, candor and sensitivity.
The Positive Culture Podcast by Lauren Ross Design is now available on Spotify, Apple, Amazon and wherever podcasts are available, with new episodes available every week. Listen to the first episode and subscribe now.
“My greatest goal is to empower others to live their best life and realize their greatness. I have been achieving that through creating art, luxury goods and acting. If I can help people through podcasting than I’ve made a difference,” said Lauren Ross.
Contact
Mary Rosen
646-630-5179
www.laurenrossdesign.com
