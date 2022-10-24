Automotive Titling Company Names Kane McCord Chief Executive Officer
Denver, CO, October 24, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Automotive Titling Company (ATC), the industry leader in technology solutions for processing tax, title, and registration for out-of-state vehicle purchases, announced today that it has appointed Kane McCord as chief executive officer and a member of its Board of Directors. A consumer technology veteran, McCord brings more than 20 years of experience leading technology companies serving the retail and consumer industries. He succeeds Ken Alley, the company’s founder and president of 26 years.
Backed by private equity firm Polaris Growth Fund, ATC serves thousands of automotive dealerships by providing the industry’s fastest and most reliable title and registration processing, enabling dealerships to focus on what they do best – delighting customers and increasing sales. ATC also offers a powerful API product enabling lenders and technology providers to quickly calculate both in-state and out-of-state taxes and registration fees in their online applications.
“There is a clear structural shift towards increased out-of-state automobile purchases,” said McCord, “and Ken and the ATC team have built the fastest and most reliable technology enabled solution in the marketplace with a 25+ year track record of excellence. I’m grateful to join the industry leader and thrilled that Ken will continue to provide strategic guidance as an active member of our Board of Directors.”
ATC founder Ken Alley partnered with Polaris Growth Fund in late 2020 to guide the company through its next phase of growth. “Having accomplished my vision of building the industry’s leading nationwide solution for out-of-state transaction processing,” said Alley, “I am now passing the baton to Kane, who has a history of rapidly growing technology-enabled businesses. Kane and the team are poised to continue our rapid pace of growth and provide our customers the unrivaled service and reliability they have come to expect from ATC, and I look forward to remaining active as a member of the Board.”
Bryce Youngren, Managing Partner of Polaris Growth Fund added, “In addition to his proven record of scaling billion-dollar plus technology firms, we believe Kane’s leadership and focus on delivering unrivaled value to customers, while providing employees with purposeful and high-impact career opportunities, is a perfect fit to extend and further enhance the operational excellence and strong culture of ATC.”
About Automotive Titling Company (ATC)
ATC is the industry leader in providing tax, title, and registration services to thousands of automotive dealerships, OEMs, and retailers. Based in Denver, Colorado, the company also provides automotive companies and vendors with the industry’s most accurate real-time DMV Data API, supporting over 19 million unique inquiry combinations across every DVM in the United States. The truth is in the data: ATC is the fastest, most accurate TT&L data provider.
Charles Kittler
303-267-0779
https://autotitling.com/
