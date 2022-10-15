High-Performance Tooling Materials & Holistic Composite Engineering Solutions
RAMPF at CAMX 2022 – Tooling boards, Close Contour materials, liquid systems / Engineered solutions for composite manufacturing.
Wixom, MI, October 15, 2022 --(PR.com)-- The international RAMPF Group is presenting high-performance tooling materials and engineered solutions for composite part manufacturing at CAMX 2022 in Anaheim, CA, from October 17-20 – Booth S42.
RAMPF Group, Inc. – RAKU® TOOL boards, Close Contour materials, and liquid systems.
RAMPF Group, Inc. is a leading developer and manufacturer of modeling and mold engineering materials based on polyurethane and epoxy for the automotive, marine, and aviation industries, amongst others. The company headquartered in Wixom, MI, offers customized solutions that are tailored to meet the specific requirements of customers throughout the entire production chain – from prototyping, model, mold, and tool construction to production.
The product portfolio encompasses
- Tooling boards made from polyurethane and epoxy that exhibit outstanding mechanical properties, finest surface structures, and high dimensional stability. The boards are easy and quick to machine and compatible with all industry-standard paints, release agents, and epoxy prepregs. RAMPF boards are used for the manufacture of styling, master, cubing, and presentation models, negative molds for casting, design and form studies, and lay-up tools. High-performance RAKU® TOOL adhesives matched in hardness and color are available.
- Close Contour materials that significantly reduce the amount of material used, production waste, and time spent on milling and finishing. The product range includes Close Contour Pastes (two-component epoxy systems which are applied to a close contour substructure by hand or CNC machine), Close Contour Castings (semi-finished polyurethane products supplied as three-dimensional castings that are already close to the final contour), and Close Contour Blocks (polyurethane or epoxy systems which are produced to customer specifications and delivered as unmachined rectangular blocks).
- Liquid systems based on polyurethane and epoxy for various manufacturing techniques, build-up methods, and applications. The range of products encompasses gelcoats, laminating resins and pastes, casting resins, infusion systems, as well as liquid resin systems for structural and interior aerospace composites applications, including materials with FST properties.
RAMPF Composite Solutions – Engineered solutions for composite part manufacturing
RAMPF Composite Solutions designs and manufactures some of the world’s most complex lightweight composite products for the aerospace, defense, industrial, medical, high-end consumer, and green transportation industries – from sketch to qualification.
The company based in Burlington, Ontario, Canada, makes composites manufacturing more automated and less costly – including for complex parts – by combining
- Low-cost tooling and fixtures
- High-performance structural resins
- Structural optimization via Tailored Fiber Placement (TFP) Technology
This way, the full potential of composites manufacturing for both low-volume production / early product development and series production is utilized.
RAMPF Composite Solutions also optimizes the sustainability of its production process. The latest Vacuum Assisted Resin Transfer Molding (VARTM) technology enables working at lower temperatures and pressures, significantly reducing both tooling and energy costs.
Contact
RAMPF GroupContact
Benjamin Schicker
+49.7123.9342-0
www.rampf-group.com
Benjamin Schicker
+49.7123.9342-0
www.rampf-group.com
