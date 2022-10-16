Tucker Company Worldwide Participant at 2022 NDTA-USTRANSCOM Fall Meeting
Tucker Company Worldwide will be at this year's NDTA-USTRANSCOM Fall Meeting. The team looks forward to seeing you there.
Haddonfield, NJ, October 16, 2022 --(PR.com)-- The National Defense Transportation Association (NDTA) and the U.S. Transportation Command (USTRANSCOM) co-sponsored annual Fall Meeting takes place soon, and Tucker Company Worldwide will be attending and exhibiting.
This year's conference will be October 17-20 at the St. Louis Union Station Hotel, St. Louis, MO. The theme will be “Defense Transportation & Logistics…Evolving the Strategic Advantage.”
Looking to get to know Tucker on a personal level? Experts from the company will be available to provide insight into the industry and how Tucker can help. The team looks forward to meeting you.
Visit the Tucker Company Worldwide booth (236) at the NDTA-USTRANSCOM Fall Meeting, the “must attend” meeting that connects government, military, and private sector stakeholders in the Joint Logistics Enterprise.
About Tucker Company Worldwide
Tucker Company Worldwide is the oldest privately held freight brokerage in North America, specializing in notoriously complicated freight, like temperature-controlled, oversized, and high-value, high-security shipments. Freight security and quality processes and procedures are at the center of the business, evident by its ISO 9001:2015 certification and underlined by its meticulous approach to carrier selection. Learn more about the Tucker difference at tuckerco.com.
About NDTA
NDTA is a non-political, non-profit educational organization. They have established a great track record of service; including real-world disaster relief through partnerships, the creation of transportation studies and white papers, the development of emergency management plans, and exercises in cooperation with the military. Learn more about the NDTA at ndtahq.com.
Erin McIlhenny
856-317-9600
https://tuckerco.com
