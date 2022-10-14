Pamela Darcelle Price, Founder and Board Chairman of Priceless Dreams Corporation, is Named Top 100 Registry's 2022 Woman of the Year for Her Work in Children's Education
Pamela Darcelle Price is the Founder and Board Chairman of the Board for Priceless Dreams Corporation, Flint, Michigan. Since 2017, Ms. Price and her prestigious organization have provided events and sponsorships to create an environment that fosters growth and learning for children.
Flint, MI, October 14, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Pamela Darcelle Price is the Founder and Board Chairman of the Board for Priceless Dreams Corporation, Flint, Michigan. Since 2017, Ms. Price and her prestigious organization have provided events and sponsorships to create an environment that fosters growth and learning for children. She is also the President and CEO of Priceless Consignment Closet Experience and provides clothes for those who need them in addition to selling clothes. Attributing her success to passion, persistence, and dedication to her work, Ms. Price listens to the plights of others without prejudice or judgment. With over two decades of administrative experience to her credit, Ms. Price kindled her passion for teaching by establishing Priceless Dreams, Inc. Throughout her higher education, she learned that the percentage of Americans who applied to and attended college remained considerably low at the time. As a mentor and educator for high school and college students, Ms. Price realized many of her students possessed a literacy rate below the expected level for their age range. Desiring to level the playing field, she established Priceless Dreams, Inc. to grant opportunities to the less fortunate. In preparation for her illustrious career, she earned three associate degrees in General Studies, Mathematics, and Art. Then, in 1997, she obtained a Bachelor of Science in Pharmaceutical Science from the University of Michigan. Subsequently, Ms. Price earned a Bachelor of Business Administration in Health Care Administration from Baker College in 2003. In furthering her educational pursuits, Ms. Price attained a Master of Science in Health Care Administration from Central Michigan University. She is currently working towards her Doctor of Business at Baker College. Before, she held numerous prestigious positions with various other organizations. She excelled as a Senior Team Lead for the Blue Cross Blue Shield Association, a Senior Information Technology Project Manager for Comerica Bank, a Senior Project Manager, an Information Technology Consultant for TEKsystems Incorporated, and a Senior Technical Account Manager for Oracle. As Chair of the Board for the non-profit organization Priceless Dreams, Inc., Ms. Price directs a team of specialists to allocate resources, perform community outreach, and establish agendas to ensure timelines and efficiency. Passionate about supporting youth programs, Ms. Price also donates to the Michigan Heart Association. She continues to support various other non for profits and community involvements.
Contact
Top 100 Registry Inc.Contact
David Lerner
855-785-2514
www.top100registry.com
David Lerner
855-785-2514
www.top100registry.com
Categories