Pamela Darcelle Price, Founder and Board Chairman of Priceless Dreams Corporation, is Named Top 100 Registry's 2022 Woman of the Year for Her Work in Children's Education

Pamela Darcelle Price is the Founder and Board Chairman of the Board for Priceless Dreams Corporation, Flint, Michigan. Since 2017, Ms. Price and her prestigious organization have provided events and sponsorships to create an environment that fosters growth and learning for children.