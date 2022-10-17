Tata Agrico Incorporates #DoItYourself with the Theme of Women Empowerment in Their Latest Campaign
We are at that time of the year when the entire nation welcomes the season of festivity announcing the initiation of the lights, celebration, and togetherness. Streets and communities throughout the subcontinent prepare to celebrate the many upcoming festivals as the cool winter breeze starts to peak through the picturesque autumn sky.
Kolkata, India, October 17, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Amidst such festivity, TATA Agrico,the oldest brand of TATA Steel decided to highlight one common thread that ties almost all major festivals like Navratri, Durga Puja, Diwali and Kali Puja and that is the celebration of Women, their courage and valour and their urge to become independent.
TATA Agrico with its goal to promote “Nari Shakti,” created a campaign video that showcases women from various spheres of society overcoming their respective hurdles in life, all while “Doing It Themselves.”
The video features a 26-year-old woman whose car had a flat tire while she was on her solo road trip, a mother who is not happy with her son for not hanging his clothes where they should be and a college girl with a bicycle that broke down. The idea is to depict the day-to-day life of various individual women and how they overcome daily life problems. This is followed by a montage where each character is shown to take the decision to rely on no one but themselves, and in the video's finale each of them fixes their own problems using the DIY Toolkit by Tata Agrico. The brand emphasizes ideas such as #Fixityourself and #womenempowerment.
The Video was released on 2nd October 2022, on the occasion of Navratri, on all social channels. The video concludes with the message: “On the season of festivity, as we celebrate Nari Shakti, Tata Agrico extends salutation and endearment to all the women, who make our world a better place.”
The campaign video upholds the idea that TATA Agrico as a brand promotes and celebrates Nari Shakti which nurtures the cosmos and extends its gratitude to all the women who are self-sufficient, empowered and all-rounders.
TATA Agrico is committed to operating responsibly concerning the health, safety, and well-being of its employees, channel partners, and the communities in which it operates. It is also committed to the sustainable management of the environment and finite resources. The division lays emphasis on quality processes and is ISO 9001:2008 certified.
