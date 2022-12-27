RE.DOCTOR Releases Smartphone Camera to Extract Vital Signs
Tampa, FL, December 27, 2022 --(PR.com)-- With RE.DOCTOR, patients can use their smartphone camera to extract vital sign transdermal physiological parameters in a matter of seconds. The RE.DOCTOR AI-based vital sign scanner uses world leading AI technology and works on any device with an embedded camera.
Accurate blood pressure, pulse, blood oxygenation, and respiration rate readings in 40 seconds, just by using any smartphone.
Easy to add smartphone transdermal scanner tools to any existing app, and have vital sign data delivered to the EMR or healthcare platform.
Simon Censon, co-founder of RE.DOCTOR, noted that, "While more easily collected vital sign data is great, accurate data is better. AI analysis of transdermal optical imaging reduces bad data and presents actionable, timely information."
By using the most ubiquitous device - the smartphone - RE.DOCTOR uses the KISS principle to put healthcare via a vital signs monitor in everyone's hands or pockets.
"RE.DOCTOR does not require the capture of your face, fingerprint or other identifiable information. All data used for processing is protected by HIPAA and international security requirements. Generally speaking, it is a very secure vital signs monitor," stated Mr. Censon.
RE.DOCTOR is a leading US-based developer of AI for Health and Vital Sign Monitor app developer, you will find RE.DOCTOR a reliable and forward-thinking partner.
