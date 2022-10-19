Cassbeth to License It’s Patent and Related IP of the Airborne Contagion Assessment Ventilation Alarms System for Immediate Manufacturing and Distribution
Cassbeth is seeking to license it’s patent and related IP of the Airborne Contagion Assessment Ventilation Alarms System for immediate Manufacturing and Distribution. The system measures Air Changes Per Hour (ACH or eACH) and alerts occupants of potential ACH ventilation level issues just like carbon monoxide and smoke detectors alert occupants. All status, control, and data is accessible via the Internet as part of the Internet of Things (IoT).
Philadelphia, PA, October 19, 2022 --(PR.com)-- The Airborne Contagion Assessment Ventilation Alarms system is for assessing airborne contagion risks based on Air Changes Per Hour (ACH or eACH) ventilation levels. New ventilation grills measure ventilation rates, alert occupants if rates drop, and transfer data to system databases. External interfaces capture external system ventilation status. New building and room ventilation rate and status panels display ventilation rates in terms of ACH and alert occupants if rates drop with warnings and alarms.
This system allows users to understand their buildings ACH ventilation levels and will alert occupants to possible ACH ventilation issues in the same way that carbon monoxide and smoke detectors alert occupants to carbon monoxide and fire hazards.
All status, control, and data is accessible via the Internet as part of the Internet of Things (IoT).
The COVID-19 disaster sadly showed that poor ventilation rates in buildings leads to airborne infections. While the connection between airborne risk of infection and ventilation has been known for decades there has been little need to ensure that building ventilation systems minimize the risk of infection from airborne contagions. People would get sick, but then recover. Seasonal flu was a challenge. Now that COVID has become endemic, there is an unmet need for occupants to be alerted when ventilation is compromised because of either maintenance, operator, or other issues.
Cassbeth has a standard package available with market assessment, draft license agreement, and detailed patent description.
Available at:
www.cassbeth.com/ip/63377048
