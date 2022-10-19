Cassbeth to License It’s Patent and Related IP of the Airborne Contagion Assessment Ventilation Alarms System for Immediate Manufacturing and Distribution

Cassbeth is seeking to license it’s patent and related IP of the Airborne Contagion Assessment Ventilation Alarms System for immediate Manufacturing and Distribution. The system measures Air Changes Per Hour (ACH or eACH) and alerts occupants of potential ACH ventilation level issues just like carbon monoxide and smoke detectors alert occupants. All status, control, and data is accessible via the Internet as part of the Internet of Things (IoT).