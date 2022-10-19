KIB Partners with Vizient for Annual Community Day
Irving, TX, October 19, 2022 --(PR.com)-- On Oct. 11, Keep Irving Beautiful (KIB) welcomed 23 Vizient, Inc. employee volunteers to Trinity View Park, 2221 E. State Highway 356, for the company’s annual Community Day. The group, under the direction of co-leaders James Hull and Amanda List, brightened the baseball complex by applying a fresh coat of yellow paint to the metal safety railings and several field foul poles.
Community Day is one of Vizient’s initiatives which encourages employees to participate in service projects with local nonprofits in Irving, as well as at their company locations across the country. KIB has worked with the company on their annual service day since 2009, and Vizient employees’ volunteers have left a positive impact at Irving park facilities.
“Keep Irving Beautiful has partnered with Vizient for many years, and we really appreciate their support,” said KIB board member Kelly Horn. “Community Day is an event we always look forward to, and every year the Vizient team exceeds expectations. This company is an excellent example of corporate citizenship, and we are grateful to have them in Irving.”
Keep Irving Beautiful is a nonprofit organization dedicated to educating the community about litter abatement, recycling, and beautification to help preserve the health and promote the social and economic prosperity of the city. As an award-winning affiliate of Keep America Beautiful and Keep Texas Beautiful, Keep Irving Beautiful reaches out to all sectors of the community, including government, businesses, churches, as well as cultural, educational, neighborhood and civic organizations. For more information on volunteering with KIB or making an activity a “green event,” visit CityofIrving.org/KIB or call (972) 721-2175.
