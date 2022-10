SAE Media Group Reports: Only 3 Weeks Left for the 24th Annual Global MilSatCom Conference This November 2022 in London

London, United Kingdom, October 21, 2022 --( PR.com )-- The 24th annual Global MilSatCom Conference & Exhibition, taking place in London, UK, on November 8 – 10, 2022, alongside a SATCOM On-the-Move Focus Day on 7 November, is one of Europe’s leading military communications event for satellite professionals.• Chairing on the Focus Day will be Major General (Ret’d) Bill Robins, Managing Director, BRL• Chairing on Day 1 will be Dr Joanna Hart, Harwell Space Cluster Development Manager, UKRI – STFC• Chairing on Day 2 will be Mr Mike Nichols, Deputy Director, Commercial Satellite Communications Office• Chairing on Day 3 will be Mr Nigel Chandler, Key Account Manager, Airbus Defence & SpaceVisit the website at http://www.globalmilsatcom.com/PR6prcom to download the full agenda and view the speaker line-up.Benefits of Attending:• Meet and network with leaders in SATCOM from industry, military, and government across three days, including dedicated networking breaks, dinners, drinks receptions, and more!• Hear updates and guidance from world-leading SatCoM programme managers and decision-makers• Delve into the latest topics and trends shaping the future of MILSATCOM• Discover cutting-edge SatCoM technology to enhance operational effectiveness• Make new connections, contacts, and partnerships from Global MilSatCom’s international audienceWith over 50 Speakers, 45+ Nations in attendance and 600+ Attendees, Global MilSatCom Conference & Exhibition 2022 is not be missed!Register your place now at: http://www.globalmilsatcom.com/PR6prcomFor delegate enquiries and to register, contact James Hitchen on +44 (0) 20 7827 6054 or jhitchen@smi-online.co.ukFor more information on Marketing, Media Partnerships and Barter deals with the event, contact Richard Jones, Marketing Manager at rjones@smi-online.co.uk or +44 (0) 20 7827 608824th Annual Global MilSatCom8 – 10 November 2022Focus Day: 7 November 2022London, UKhttp://www.globalmilsatcom.com/PR6prcom#GlobalMilSatComAbout SAE Media Group Conferences:SAE Media Group Conferences connects global communities with focused networking conferences. We provide our customers with solutions through industry knowledge and collaboration that enables our attendees to return to their organisations better equipped to overcome their key business challenges. Our key events focus on Defence and Aerospace, Pharmaceutical and Medical. Each year we bring together over 5,000 senior business professionals at our conferences. http://www.smgconferences.comSAE Media Group (SMG), a subsidiary of SAE International, reports the latest technology breakthroughs and design innovations to a global audience of nearly 1,000,000 engineers, researchers, and business managers. SMG provides critical information these professionals need to develop new and improved products and services.