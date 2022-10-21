SAE Media Group Reports: Only 3 Weeks Left for the 24th Annual Global MilSatCom Conference This November 2022 in London

With briefings from senior officials from the world’s leading militaries and solution providers, discussions on key issues, attendance from almost every significant MILSATCOM program, dedicated exhibition halls, and a whole day on SATCOM On-the-Move, Global MilSatCom will shape the way ahead and provide an unrivalled opportunity for collaboration and partnership.