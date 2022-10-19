Engel & Völkers Launches Dedicated Professional Athlete Advisory Group
Falling within the luxury real estate brand’s esteemed Private Office designation, this exclusive group of real estate professionals will specialize in supporting the distinct needs of professional athletes.
Madeira Beach, FL, October 19, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Engel & Völkers, a global real estate company, announced the launch of its Professional Athlete Advisory Group with the mission to deliver signature services and solutions to fit the unique real estate needs of professional athletes. The newly launched advisory group is part of the brand’s existing Private Office designation, which specializes in servicing the top segment of the global real estate market with expertise and discretion. The Private Office Advisors are the most experienced and successful working under the Engel & Völkers brand, regularly counseling and overseeing real estate transactions for prominent personalities and high-net-worth clientele around the globe. Michael Wyckoff, GRI, CRB, PPMC, CDPE, CNE, and Managing Broker of Engel & Völkers Madeira Beach and of Engel & Völkers South Tampa, and who also sits on the Board of Directors of the Pinellas Realtor Organization as the President-Elect, was inducted into the company’s Private Office network April 2021. Out of more than 14,000 real estate professionals who represent the Engel & Völkers brand in more than 30 countries, Wyckoff is among the less than 300 advisors worldwide who have been selected to carry the title Private Office Advisor.
The Engel & Völkers Professional Athlete Advisory Group is comprised of licensed real estate professionals who are spouses or parents of professional athletes or even former athletes themselves, while others are simply the “go-to” local resource after years of working with players, coaches and staff. This select group has the direct experience required to understand the demands of a professional athlete’s lifestyle and how to best support it, while also being uniquely positioned with the brand tools and resources to meet the distinct real estate needs of this clientele. This includes working with frenetic training and travel schedules, providing family support, and last-minute relocations.
“Athletes often have competing priorities in their rigorous careers,” said Anthony Hitt, president & CEO, Engel & Völkers Americas. “The members of our Professional Athlete Advisory Group are not just real estate professionals, but also take on the role of local concierge, project manager, investment guide, and more throughout the process to ensure a seamless, full-service experience.”
For more information regarding Engel & Völkers Professional Athlete Advisory Group or Private Office, visit https://www.evprivateoffice.com/services. To learn more about Engel & Völkers Madeira Beach and its team of advisors visit www.madeirabeach.evrealestate.com. To learn more about Engel & Völkers South Tampa and its team of advisors, visit www.southtampa.evrealestate.com.
About Engel & Völkers
Tampa Bay area Engel & Völkers shops rank as a Top Workplace, four years in a row, by the Tampa Bay Times. Engel & Völkers is one of the world’s leading service companies specialized in the brokerage of premium residential property, commercial real estate, and yachts. Engel & Völkers offers both private and institutional clients a professionally tailored range of services. To learn more about Engel & Völkers South Tampa and its team of advisors, visit www.southtampa.evrealestate.com. To learn more about Engel & Völkers Madeira Beach and its team of advisors, visit www.madeirabeach.evrealestate.com.
Contact
