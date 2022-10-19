Aratek’s TruFace Combines Biometric Access and Attendance
Aratek TruFace Access Control Solution, a simplified, effective and cost saving solution that does access control and time attendance management excellently, making building securer, while increasing workforce management efficiency that’s needed by every business owner.
Taipei, Taiwan, October 19, 2022 --(PR.com)-- “We took advantage of the logical association between access control and attendance management to develop Aratek TruFace, a solution that does both jobs excellently, plus a whole lot more.” – Samuel Wu, Vice President, International Business Division, Aratek
Aratek has announced a combined access control and time and attendance tracking system based on its facial recognition technology.
Dubbed “TruFace,” it’s billed as a “do-all” solution that leverages Aratek’s BA8200, BA8200-T, and BA8300 biometric terminals together with Aratek’s TruFace management software, enabling administrators to enroll and manage users and devices, perform device diagnostics, track when employees clock in and out, and set rules for body temperature scanning and mask detection, among other capabilities. Administrators can set parameters such as disabling facility access to employees when they are not scheduled for a shift, for example.
The platform also has a mobile app component that can be used to let employees clock in and out remotely, manage their schedules and generate reports.
“We took advantage of the logical association between access control and attendance management to develop Aratek TruFace, a solution that does both jobs excellently, plus a whole lot more,” explained Aratek International Business Division VP Samuel Wu. “The big benefit of the Aratek TruFace access control solution is that it maximizes the physical security of your buildings while increasing workforce efficiency all in a single do-all system.”
While TruFace is based primarily on facial recognition, it is a multi-factor solution offering support for fingerprint scanning and RFID card reading.
The platform’s announcement comes after Aratek showcased its BA8200-T and BA8300 terminals as well as its TruFace Manager App at this year’s ISC West event in March.
