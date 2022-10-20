ISMG Launches CIO.inc - a New Global CIO Platform
CIO.inc Focuses on Thought Leadership, Convergence and the Evolving CIO Role.
Princeton, NJ, October 20, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Information Security Media Group Corp. (ISMG) is excited to announce the launch of its new global CIO platform: CIO.inc. The new platform will offer expert insight and thought leadership to meet the needs of today’s global technology and business leaders, covering the "business of enterprise information technology."
CIO.inc is a part of the ISMG network - currently spanning 34 global media properties - and leverages ISMG’s 16 years of proven leadership in building trusted global platforms, brands and communities in cybersecurity and allied domains.
“CIO.inc is a bold new direction for our portfolio of offerings, since we began as an education and intelligence company solely focused on cybersecurity topics some 16 years ago. But over the years, we have recognized the strong need in the IT and CIO community globally - which we are uniquely positioned to serve today,” said Sanjay Kalra, CEO at ISMG. “Tremendous transformational changes have transpired over the last 40 years of the CIO role - including in the last two years of this global pandemic. The needs of the market in this post-pandemic world are very different today, and we believe the time has come for technology leaders - IT and security - to continue to build, evolve, defend and innovate - and do it together.”
Over and above the traditional portfolio of technology support services, the CIO organizations of today offer a multitude of services, from scalability to resiliency, environment, social and governance issues, privacy, global supply chain management, and ethics to cross-border compliance issues. As catalysts supporting this evolution, CIOs and IT leaders need to run their own "shops" as a business within their organizations today.
This is the premise behind CIO.inc, which focuses on "the business of information technology," leadership and digital innovation. The need of the hour is to do this while embracing the unique crossover between cybersecurity and technology - the two key growth enablers for organizations today. CIO.inc will provide a platform to help bridge the traditional divide that exists between both functions and empower CIOs, CISOs and technology leaders to drive growth - while effectively securing the digital ecosystem.
“That we are excited would be an understatement. Earlier this year, we witnessed a major milestone in ISMG’s history with its acquisition of a majority stake in Grey Head Media. CIO.inc is a natural evolution from its DynamicCIO brand - which was inherited from this acquisition - into global markets,” said Mike D’Agostino, general manager at ISMG. “Alongside ISMG’s existing cybersecurity content platforms, the new launch combines the vision and commitment of both entities.”
CIO.inc will provide enterprise technology marketers access to ISMG’s robust and proven first-party intent data infrastructure, utilizing an already burgeoning user base of IT practitioners from around the world - which further emphasizes the growing overlap between the two domains. CIO.inc is also slated to be integrated into ISMG’s events offerings, as well as CyberEdBoard - ISMG’s exclusive community platform, soon.
“With our global network of award-winning journalists and researchers, we are committed to bring the same degree of rigor to CIO.inc and IT that has made ISMG publications stand out in the cybersecurity space,” said Tom Field, senior vice president of editorial at ISMG. “As ISMG’s editorial team continues to grow and thrive, the addition of CIO.inc provides the team with a new opportunity to explore a familiar domain from a fresh perspective.”
ISMG’s Cybered.io edtech initiative, which is gearing up for launch in December 2022, provides a further impetus to what CIO.inc will be able to offer to the IT community in the future, as the need for skilled professionals in this space continues to grow. ISMG’s CyberTheory advisory will also be in a position to service the enterprise IT space, going forward, using CIO.inc’s expertise.
"There is a visible void in showcasing the growing influence of technology on business and giving voice to its key stakeholders. CIO.inc, through its global outreach, will not only attempt to fill this void but also bring a wider set of stakeholders onto the platform,” said Rahul Neel Mani, vice president, community engagement and editorial, ISMG.
Digital transformation and innovation are a must for all organizations to stay relevant, survive and thrive. CIOs continue to lead the charge as they ensure the effective integration of business and technology. ISMG’s new platform will continue to align with this in the coming years to deliver value to a broad spectrum of global technology and business leaders.
About ISMG
Information Security Media Group (ISMG) is a global education and intelligence company focused on cybersecurity. ISMG maintains the world’s largest network devoted solely to information security and risk management.
Contact
Mike D'Agostino
609-356-1499
https://ismg.io/
