Seniors Seeking Local Medicare Insurance Agents Online for Open Enrollment Assistance Grows Significantly Reports AAMSI
Los Angeles, CA, October 20, 2022 --(PR.com)-- The number of seniors using an online directory to find local Medicare insurance agents has increased by 97 percent since the start of this year’s Open Enrollment reports the American Association for Medicare Supplement Insurance.
"The deluge of Medicare mailers sent out for AEP combined with the incessant barrage of television ads may be overloading consumers," shares Jesse Slome, director of the American Association for Medicare Supplement Insurance (AAMSI). The Association reported a significant increase in usage of the online agent directory since Open Enrollment began.
“Heightened interest is a good thing but confusion isn’t," Slome adds. "That is likely why we are seeing greater consumer interest in finding a local Medicare insurance professional.”
Medicare’s Open Enrollment began October 15 and over the past week the Association’s online directory has seen a dramatic increase in consumer utilization. “The national directory exclusively lists local Medicare insurance professionals,” Slome notes. “We expect over 100,000 website visitors this year with most accessing the directory listing.”
“I think all the tv ads are great in terms of creating awareness,” Slome stresses. “At the same time, a significant percentage of senior buyers today are savvy enough to want to compare before they buy. They turn to the Internet in search of information and often independent sources.”
The Association’s independent Medicare insurance agent directory lists agents who offer both Medicare Advantage as well as Medigap plan options. “Consumers tell us that they like the fact that no personal information has to be entered to access the directory listing,” Slome notes. “They don’t want unwanted emails or phone calls during dinner.”
Access the Medicare agent directory at https://www.medicaresupp.org/find-local-agent/. The American Association for Medicare Supplement Insurance advocates for the importance of Medicare education and information. AAMSI supports insurance professionals who market Medicare insurance plans nationwide. Learn more at https://www.medicaresupp.org.
