The Countdown to 1 November Has Begun: Abuja to Welcome Back Nigeria Mining Week
Abuja, Nigeria, October 21, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Nigeria’s Ministry of Mines and Steel Developmen Arc. Olamilikan Adegbite will personally welcome attendees at the upcoming Nigeria Mining Week, when he delivers the ministerial address during the opening session on 1 November, followed by a VIP tour of the exhibition floor.
The live event is making a much-lauded return to the nation’s capital at the Abuja International Conference Center from 1–3 November, connecting the entire mining value chain to reconnect face-to-face and explore the many exciting opportunities that the mining sector in this West African powerhouse offers.
- True potential of Nigeria as a mining destination.
- Proud partners of the event include the Ministry of Mines and Steel - Development and the Miners Association of Nigeria (MAN) in collaboration with PwC Nigeria and VUKA Group.
The industry has also given the event an enthusiastic stamp of approval with leading expert companies and projects eager to showcase what is widely regarded as the next best investment destination for mining houses and investors. These include Titan Minerals Ltd., the diamond plus sponsor of the event, (formerly known as AG Vision Mining), a leading mineral exploration company and a longstanding participant of Nigeria Mining Week.
The MD and founder of Titan Minerals Ltd., Fadi A. Ghazale, is excited about what the future holds for the Nigerian mining sector: “We are seeing a steady flow of interest from junior exploration companies, mostly based in the UK, in Australia and Canada, that are curious about knowing the real potential of Nigeria and whether Nigeria is really, or will become, a mining destination with large mines and big projects. We are currently working on several projects, mostly related to gold, base metals and tin. Most importantly, there is a very large interest in battery minerals, with a large focus on lithium pegmatites. We are currently working for several clients with an interest in these particular minerals.”
Other leading lights in the Nigerian extractive sector that will enjoy great exposure in the Nigeria Mining Week programme include the platinum sponsors: Africa Finance Corporation, the gold sponsors: FBN Bank, IAC Gold, Rapidlink and Segilola Resources Operating Limited, and the silver sponsors: African Natural Resources & Mines, Beak Consultants, Guideline Geo, HSiT Africa, Juggernaut Industries and Xugong Nigeria Company Limited.
Nigeria Mining Week’s official programme highlights and main themes include:
· 1 November, 08h00, opening session
Profiling Nigeria’s strengths: Achievements and focus areas
- Welcome address from the organiser, VUKA Group
- Welcome address from PwC
-- Uyi N, Akpata, PwC Country and Regional Senior Partner, West Nigeria
- Welcome address from the Miners Association of Nigeria
-- Alh. Musa Muhammad, Ag. President, Miners Association of Nigeria
- Goodwill message
-- Hajiya. Saratu Umar, Executive Secretary and CEO, Nigerian Investment Promotion Commission, Nigeria
- Welcome remarks from NEITI
-- Orji Ogbonnaya Orji, Executive Secretary and CEO, Nigeria Extractive Industries Transparency Initiative, Nigeria
- Nigeria Mining Cadastre Office, Unveiling of electronic access to wealth away from oil: A new online mineral title administration system (real time)
-- Engr. Obadiah Simon Nkom, Chairman, Bitumen Committee, and Director-General, Mining Cadastre Office (MCO)
- Ministerial address
-- Arc. Olamilikan Adegbite, Minister, Ministry of Mines and Steel Development, Nigeria
- VIP tour and official opening of the exhibition
· Nigeria’s mineralogical wealth: Understanding the true potential
· Capacity building: A critical need for skills and knowledge transfer
· Climate change and ESG impact: Protecting the environment for future generations
· Finance and investment: Creating an attractive business model
· Mining investment: Throwing misperceptions out the door
More information about the programme is available on the event website. Admission to the exhibition is free but visitors are required to register online.
About Nigeria Mining Week
Nigeria Mining Week is an annual event and online platform for all the mining stakeholders and influencers in the public and private sector wanting to do business in Nigeria. Established seven years ago, it is organised by the Miners Association of Nigeria (MAN) in collaboration with PwC and VUKA Group and is supported by the Ministry of Mines and Steel Development. DRC Mining Week is a partner event and Mining Review Africa is the premier event media partner.
About VUKA Group
The VUKA Group (formerly Clarion Events Africa) is a leading Cape Town-based and multi-award-winning organiser of exhibitions, conferences and digital events across the continent in the infrastructure, energy, mining, mobility, ecommerce and CX sectors. Other well-known events by VUKA Group include Enlit Africa, DRC Mining Week, Smarter Mobility Africa, ECOM Africa and CEM Africa.
Nigeria Mining Week event dates and location:
Dates: 1–3 November 2022
Location: Abuja International Conference Center
