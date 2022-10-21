Real Estate Agent Judy Sin Sold $30m Despite Challenging Market
Walnut Creek, CA, October 21, 2022 --(PR.com)-- While California home sales continue to be uncharacteristically low at peak buying season, Judy Sin, an experienced Compass real estate agent in Lamorinda, California, announced today that the dropoff hasn’t impacted her clients – and she continues to secure the best price for both buyers and sellers.
Despite sales dropping 20 percent year to date, Judy said it hasn’t affected her ability to work diligently for both buyers and sellers in pursuit of their desired sale and buy prices.
“In recent months, the entire real estate market in California has slowed down, but that doesn’t mean it’s not a good time to buy or sell,” Judy said. “It just means buyers and sellers need an experienced real estate agent to navigate these unprecedented times – and that’s exactly what I’ve been doing for my clients."
So far Judy has closed 20 deals plus 4 referrals totaled more than $30 million dollars. The sales are as follows:
1278 Laurel Oak Ln, Walnut Creek, buyer, $1,573,000
101 Kinross Dr, Unit 27, Walnut Creek, buyer, $465,000
500 Churchill Downs Ct, Walnut Creek, buyer, $805,000
535 Churchill Downs Ct, Walnut Creek, buyer, $785,000
1308 Walden Rd #28, Walnut Creek, buyer, $619,000
1265 Juanita Dr, Lafayette, buyer, $2,075,000
335 Deerfield Dr, Moraga, buyer, $1,900,000
1844 Camino Pablo, Moraga, buyer, $2,200,000
183 Canon Dr, Orinda, buyer, $1,550,000
5894 Highwood Rd, Castro Valley, buyer, $2,725,000
1862 3rd Ave, Walnut Creek, seller, $1,249,000
58 Hazel Tree Rdg, Orinda, buyer, $1,675,000
1460 Pear Dr, Concord, buyer, $1,075,000
580 Churchill Downs, Walnut Creek, buyer, $815,000
1072 Via Roble, Lafayette, seller, $1,850,000
1072 Via Roble, Lafayette, buyer, $1,850,000
1862 3rd Ave, Walnut Creek, buyer, $965,000
6971 Dublin Meadows St, Apt B, Dublin, buyer, $680,000
63 Ashbrook Pl, Moraga, buyer, $1,557,500
1246 Walker Ave, Unit 105, Walnut Creek, buyer, $280,000
Judy’s clients have agreed, too.
“Judy Sin is a fantastic real estate agent. She helped us to sell our Lafayette home while it was being renovated. It was an off-market deal for yet we received an offer significantly above what we were going to list it for. She is very data driven and presents her information in clear and easily understandable ways. I appreciated how available and accommodating she was to us throughout the entire process. It was my pleasure to work with her and I would do it again if we ever move back to the area.” -Cynthia and Mark N. – Lafayette, California
“Judy Sin was our realtor for a recent home purchase. She was professional, engaging, and super fun to work with. I cannot provide higher praise for her. She had great insights on the areas that we were looking in, and was very proactive in helping us. She is data-driven, which is in line with how I approach things, so that was very helpful. She was always responsive and timely in any of our questions, concerns, and freakouts. She was always calm and cool, and, and a great ally. Judy works very hard to get the job done, and she works very hard to build relationships, which might just give you the edge you need. I Highly recommend Judy Sin!” -Steve and Denise M. – Moraga, California
When working with a client, Judy gives her undivided attention and listens to the client’s needs so she can better understand their financial situation and what they hope to get out of the real estate process.
“Real estate is a tough industry to navigate,” Judy said. “That’s why I ensure all my clients that they will always deal directly with me and will always have my full attention in our joint journey to buy or sell a home. My job is to make the real estate process as seamless as possible to alleviate the stress off of my clients. I always make sure that no matter the outcome, they are happy and satisfied.”
Categories