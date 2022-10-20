GIAA Recognizes Industry's Best at Pinnacle of Excellence Awards
GIAA held its Pinnacle of Excellence Awards this past Friday; an event that honors the accomplishments of professionals and organizations in the state of Iowa's rental housing industry.
Des Moines, IA, October 20, 2022 --(PR.com)-- The Greater Iowa Apartment Association held its annual Pinnacle of Excellence Awards event on October 14, 2022.
The Pinnacle of Excellence Awards honors the accomplishments of professionals and organizations in the state of Iowa's rental housing industry. Professionals from all walks of the Iowa apartment industry, from suppliers to leasing professionals to management to apartment communities, celebrate their accomplishments.
Winners from the event are:
Individual Achievement Awards
- Apartment Leasing Professional of the Year: Michelle Delury - Sherman Associates
- Apartment Maintenance Technician of the Year: Zach Oksandahl - Newbury Living
- Apartment Manager of the Year: Rakisha Saensz - ARTISAN Management Group
- Apartment Portfolio / Regional Manager of the Year: Stacey Pate - Sherman Associates
- Maintenance Supervisor of the Year, Individual Site: Gary Grimes - Haverkamp Properties
- Maintenance Supervisor of the Year, Multi-Site: Jerrod Gaskill - Conlin Properties
- NAA Emerging Leader: Kelsey Baldridge-Stanton - BH Management
- Rookie of the Year in the Role of Onsite Office: Steven Bryant - MVAH Partners
- Supplier Sales Professional of the Year: Pat Pollard - ServiceMaster by Rice
Team/Property Achievement Awards
- Affordable Community of the Year: Rumely Lofts - Sherman Associates
- Community Amenities, Original Built After 2000: Nexus at Gray’s Landing - Sherman Associates
- Community Amenities, Original Built Before 2000: The Parker @ Seventh - ARTISAN Management Group
- Community Crisis Response of the Year: Weston Park - BH Management
- Community of the Year, 151+ Units or more: Cadence Apartments - BH Management
- Community of the Year, 150- Units or less: The Equitable Building - Block Multifamily Group
- New Construction Community of the Year: The Emory Altoona - Haverkamp Properties
- Rehab Community of the Year: The Vibe @ 8035 - ARTISAN Management Group
- Resident Activities, Conventional Community: Cadence Apartments - BH Management
- Resident Activities, Senior Community: Plymouth Place - Newbury Living
- Property Management Company of the Year: BH Management and Sherman Associates
The Greater Iowa Apartment Association and its industry partners would like to congratulate all nominees and winners.
