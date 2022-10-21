BANKW Staffing Exhibits at Strategic HR in the City
BANKW Staffing is excited to be exhibiting at the Strategic HR in the City conference on October 23 and 24, 2022.
Bedford, NH, October 21, 2022 --(PR.com)-- BANKW Staffing, the region’s leading provider of staffing and recruiting services, will be exhibiting at the Strategic HR in the City conference. This event requires registration and takes place on October 23 and 24. This year, Strategic HR in the City is being held in Portsmouth, NH at the historic Music Hall.
Strategic HR in the City is New England’s premier event for HR trailblazers and gathers together workforce thought-leaders from across the region for collaboration, education, and networking opportunities. Speakers from around the country will discuss topics like workforce economics, mental health, DEI, and corporate social responsibility.
Brendan Licata, Director of Strategic Accounts with BANKW Staffing shares his excitement about exhibiting at the event by commenting, “The Human Resource community is an amazing ecosystem that has a pulse on changes in the employment industry along with innovative ideas to enhance employee experience. BANKW Staffing and our portfolio companies are eager to share and learn with our affiliates.”
Register today to join BANKW Staffing in beautiful Portsmouth, NH for live music and inspiring conversations with colleagues, business partners, and presenters.
About BANKW Staffing
Through its portfolio companies, KBW Financial Staffing & Recruiting, Alexander Technology Group, The Nagler Group, Sales Search Partners, and KNF&T Staffing Resources, BANKW Staffing, LLC is the leading regional provider of temporary and direct-hire staffing services in the areas of finance, accounting, information technology, office and administration, legal, human resources, and sales.
BANKW Staffing companies have received over 100 awards for rapid growth, business excellence, and workplace quality. Recognition includes Inc. 500, Boston Business Journal’s “Best Places to Work” and Business NH Magazine’s “Business of the Year.”
Learn More – http://www.bankwstaffing.com
Media Contact
Please send media requests to pr@bankwstaffing.com or contact us directly at 603-637-4500.
