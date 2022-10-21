Defense Strategies Institute Presents Panel: Optimizing Operating and Energy Efficiency with Military Vehicle Electrification
Defense Strategies Institute’s 2022 Military Vehicle Systems Summit will convene senior leaders from across the military vehicles community for two days of networking, educational presentations, and product demonstration.
Washington, DC, October 21, 2022 --(PR.com)-- This panel will address the realistic timelines, expectations, benefits, and challenges surrounding the electrification of the military’s tactical and non-tactical vehicle fleet. In an effort to enhance energy efficiency and increase investments in clean energy technology, the DoD is looking to develop an electric vehicle fleet.
Panelists will discuss roadmaps, strategies, hurdles, and lines of effort to transition the Department of Defense’s 170,000 non-tactical vehicles to a zero-emission fleet. Even further, as the services begin to put an increasing emphasis on investing in electric vehicle capabilities, panelists will explore what electrifying the tactical vehicle fleet will look like. The panel will discuss how the electrification of non-tactical vehicles will serve to inform how the Department approaches the electrification of its tactical fleet. Panelists will explore realistic timeliness and expectations for integration at the forward edge. Experts will address key roadblocks including battery power and charging capabilities along with the operational advantages for vehicle electrification.
Panelists Include:
Panel Moderator: LTG (Ret.) Eric Wesley, USA, Executive Vice President, Flyer Defense (Confirmed)
Panelist: GEN (Ret.) David G. Perkins, USA, Former Commander, TRADOC (Confirmed)
Panelist: LTG (Ret.) John “JD” Johnson, USA, VP of Business Development, GM Defense (Confirmed)
Panelist: Dr. William (Bill) Cohen, Former CTO, ASA (ALT) (Confirmed)
Join the military vehicle community at the 2022 Military Vehicle Systems Summit to learn from these, and many other, esteemed speakers, make connections and much more.
Key themes at this year’s summit: Combat Vehicles, Medium/Heavy Tactical Vehicles, Modular Open Architecture Standards (MOSA), High Mobility Multipurpose Wheeled Vehicle, Ground Robotics, Autonomous systems, Semi-autonomous unmanned ground platforms, Superior Ground Vehicle Survivability & Protection Systems
Contact
Emma Watters
201-987-0183
https://groundvehicles.dsigroup.org/
