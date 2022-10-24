Defense Strategies Institute Presents Panel: Facilitating the Evolution of ADVANA: DoD’s Big-Data Platform for Advanced Analytics
Defense Strategies Institute’s 10th Annual Big Data for Intelligence Symposium will convene senior leaders from across the Intelligence Community (IC), Department of Defense (DoD), military, academia, and industry for two days of networking, educational presentations, and product demonstrations.
Washington, DC, October 24, 2022 --(PR.com)-- The Office of Data Analytics, or ADVANA, DoD’s set of Big Data tools, is now the preeminent analytic platform for a range of enterprise-level use cases, from executive analytics to business health metrics, to logistics and readiness needed for day-to-day force management. It is the premiere central hub for advanced analytics and has helped the DoD move to the forefront as a model data-powered organization.
This panel will detail its recent move to now fall under the newly established Chief Digital and AI Office (CDAO) in an effort to operationally align as an agile, data centric command. The panel will examine current/future role of ADVANA and how it will be expanded in order to become the solid foundational base for data analytics that will help to enhance overall AI adoption across the CDAO. Senior leaders from the DoD, CDAO, and DLA will discuss how ADVANA will accelerate information superiority, by offering unified data platforms, training materials, and advanced analytical tools to foster a culture of innovation and deliver intelligence to the point of need.
Panelists Include:
Panel Moderator: Graham Evans (Confirmed) VP, Booz Allen Hamilton
Panelist: Brian B. Joseph (Confirmed) Deputy Director, Data Analytics, OUSD (A&S)
Panelist: Nicholas Lanham (Confirmed) Division Chief for Enterprise Platforms and Capabilities, Directorate for Enterprise Platforms and Business Optimization (EPBO), DoD CDAO
Panelist: Lindsey Saul, Ph.D. (Confirmed) Chief Data & Analytics Officer, DLA
Panelist: Mark Brunner (Confirmed) President, Primer Federal, Primer.ai
Join the data science and analytics community at the 2022 Big Data for Intelligence Symposium to learn from these, and many other, senior-level speakers, make connections and much more.
Key themes at this year’s symposium: Data as a strategic asset, Innovating big data management, Leveraging data to win, Predictive analytics, The speed of mission, Artificial intelligence, Machine learning
