Local Company Launches First Denver-Wide 8-Ball Tournament Today
Ground-Up Flavor Company launches the first Denver wide 8-ball tournament, The Billiards Social by opening the registration portal today.
Denver, CO, October 21, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Ground-Up Flavor Company LLC opened the online sign up portal for the 8-ball tournament, The Billiards Social today. The first such competition event produced by the Decatur, Georgia/ Denver, Colorado-based business development company.
The Billiards Social is a single elimination, winner take all 8-Ball tournament designed to match local pool shooter’s best efforts against one another for a $1000.00 cash prize.
"We are so thrilled to introduce The Billiards Social. It is our effort to showcase the varied and elevated talents of Denver’s pool players in an open format. Partnering with pool halls all around the area will truly make this event city wide. This competition was created to help present the billiard’s industry in a more approachable, modern and inclusive light as well as presenting the tournament aspect of pool to a more varied audience with very few entry thresholds,” said Principal Executive and Event Coordinator Maurice Tyms.
The Billiards Social is open to all Denver residents and beyond and to anyone who believes they have the skill or affinity for the sport. The first round begins November 8, 2022 at Gerard’s Pool Hall, Leo’s Bar and Billiards and other local venues with the finals taking place at a larger venue later that month. A winner will be awarded at the end of that round. Entries are being accepted now until the deadline of October 30, 2022. Only one player will be crowned the winner of The Billiards Social.
The competition can be entered at www.groundupflavor.com/the-billiards-social
For more information contact us at contactus@groundupflavor.com.
Ground-Up Flavor Company LLC-753 Bellaire Denver, Colorado 80220
www.groundupflavor.com.
The Billiards Social is a single elimination, winner take all 8-Ball tournament designed to match local pool shooter’s best efforts against one another for a $1000.00 cash prize.
"We are so thrilled to introduce The Billiards Social. It is our effort to showcase the varied and elevated talents of Denver’s pool players in an open format. Partnering with pool halls all around the area will truly make this event city wide. This competition was created to help present the billiard’s industry in a more approachable, modern and inclusive light as well as presenting the tournament aspect of pool to a more varied audience with very few entry thresholds,” said Principal Executive and Event Coordinator Maurice Tyms.
The Billiards Social is open to all Denver residents and beyond and to anyone who believes they have the skill or affinity for the sport. The first round begins November 8, 2022 at Gerard’s Pool Hall, Leo’s Bar and Billiards and other local venues with the finals taking place at a larger venue later that month. A winner will be awarded at the end of that round. Entries are being accepted now until the deadline of October 30, 2022. Only one player will be crowned the winner of The Billiards Social.
The competition can be entered at www.groundupflavor.com/the-billiards-social
For more information contact us at contactus@groundupflavor.com.
Ground-Up Flavor Company LLC-753 Bellaire Denver, Colorado 80220
www.groundupflavor.com.
Contact
Ground-Up Flavor Company LLCContact
Maurice Tyms
901-581-5239
https://www.groundupflavor.com
Maurice Tyms
901-581-5239
https://www.groundupflavor.com
Categories