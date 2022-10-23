Bramasol Will Present a Special Session on Order-to-Cash Integration at the TA Cook International Conference on SAP BRIM
Santa Clara, CA, October 23, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Bramasol, Inc. is proud to be a Gold Sponsor and session presenter at the TA Cook International Conference on SAP Billing and Revenue Innovation Management (BRIM) in Chicago, IL, October 26-27, 2022.
This one-of-a-kind conference features industry leaders sharing how the SAP BRIM portfolio elevates customer lifetime value, enables predictable recurring revenue, and drives efficiency across the entire quote-to-cash process.
As a leader in creating Digital Solutions Economy™ (DSE) implementations using SAP BRIM in combination with other finance and compliance solutions, Bramasol will be presenting this special session at the event.
Ensure the Success of Your SAP Order-to-Cash Transformation by Connecting to RAR
Treasury, and Finance Organizations want their Order-to-Cash program to drive the value they need. You will learn about fundamental topics relevant to revenue recognition, treasury, cash management, and AR/AP efficiency. Learn how some companies are successfully ensuring their OTC project yields a scalable, agile, and compliant solution to drive new business models. Tune in for real-life examples and success stories.
Bramasol’s Special Breakout Session will be at 11:00 AM on Thursday, October 27
In addition to the above presentation, Bramasol will have a core team of experts at the show who are well versed in SAP BRIM, SAP Revenue Accounting and Reporting (RAR), and S/4HANA, along with deep knowledge of how to integrate these solutions with your existing customer-facing or legacy systems.
About Bramasol:
Bramasol is a leader in SAP-based S/4HANA finance and business transformation solutions, an innovator in Digital Solutions Economy applications, and a premier services partner for SAP Billing and Revenue Innovation Management (BRIM), SAP Revenue Accounting and Reporting application (for ASC 606/IFRS 15) and leasing (for ASC 842/IFRS 16) and the SAP Treasury and Risk Management application. CFOs from the Fortune 500 choose Bramasol as the go-to partner for finance innovation and compliance solutions for companies looking to transform compliance into competitive advantage.
For more information contact:
John Froelich
