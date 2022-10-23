RAMPF Electro Casting Resins – Maximum Performance, Short Delivery Times
electronica 2022 – Casting systems with optimal thermal management and thermal endurance / Production facilities on three continents.
Grafenberg, Germany, October 23, 2022 --(PR.com)-- High-performance electro casting resins for electrical and electronic components in the automotive, energy, automation, and household industries will be presented by RAMPF Polymer Solutions at electronica 2022 from November 15 - 18 in Munich – Hall A4 / Booth 324.
Electro casting resins by RAMPF Polymer Solutions based on silicone (RAKU® SIL), polyurethane (RAKU® PUR), and epoxy (RAKU® POX) reliably and efficiently protect transformers, control units, inverters, batteries, and motors against chemical substances and environmental influences such as heat, cold, and moisture. They also ensure optimum thermal management and thermal endurance.
Thermal management:
- Silicone-based and silicone-free gap fillers with outstanding thermal conductivity, low Shore hardness, good long-term thermal endurance, and thixotropic behavior that ensures excellent processability at very high dispensing speeds.
- Silicone casting systems with high thermal conductivity, low Shore hardness, high long-term thermal endurance, and low mix viscosity.
Thermal endurance:
- Thermal class B polyurethane resins with heat resistance up to 130°C, flame retardancy to UL 94 V0, impressive thermal conductivity as high as 1.1 W/m K, and very good thermal shock resistance.
- Casting resins in thermal class F with heat resistance up to 155°C, flame retardancy to UL 94 V0, and thermal conductivity of up to 1.5 W/m K.
- Epoxy resins in thermal class H with heat resistance up to 180°C, good thermal shock resistance, and excellent resistance to chemicals.
Production facilities on three continents:
Electro casting resins from RAMPF Polymer Solutions are listed by leading manufacturers in the automotive and electronics industry, RoHS-compliant, and meet the test standards and listings UL 94, RTI, OBJS2, IATF 16949, amongst others. The casting systems are produced in Germany as well as in China and the USA.
“We have been developing and manufacturing customized casting systems for over four decades. We offer a high degree of flexibility and meet market requirements very quickly, for which highly qualified personnel and state-of-the-art R&D infrastructures are available at our worldwide locations. In addition, our application technology experts offer the best possible support for our customers’ mixing, dispensing, and automation processes.” -Jean-Michel Pouillaude, Director Business Center Electrocasting at RAMPF Polymer Solutions
