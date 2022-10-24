New Market Insights on the Best MS Treatment Published by Vivisum Partners
Durham, NC, October 24, 2022 --(PR.com)-- What’s the best MS treatment according to neurologists? The question of how to assess the ideal drug to treat multiple sclerosis is difficult to answer. Neurologists determine which clinical attributes take higher priority for each patient. Vivisum Partners, LLC, a market research firm in Durham, NC, published new data on how healthcare providers (HCP) make the determination to prescribe the best MS treatment for their patients.
The market insights that Vivisum Partners uncovered are published in Multiple Sclerosis Rational Brand Perceptions, which provides analysis of neurologists’ rankings of which existing MS treatments offer the best efficacy, safety, tolerability, support, access and easiest dosing. The report also reveals which multiple sclerosis brand neurologists perceive as the best MS treatment.
According to the data, Genentech’s Ocrevus ranks highly for several key clinical attributes, such as efficacy, dosing and manufacturer support. But competitors, such as Sanofi’s Aubagio, rank highly among US neurologists for tolerability. Additionally, ABCRs continue to offer strong safety profiles and better access and insurance coverage for patients.
As well as ABCRs, which are more traditional multiple sclerosis therapies, perform in some categories, their ability to effectively treat the condition prevent any of them from being considered the best MS treatment. As with most drugs, neurologists highly rate efficacy and safety when it comes to prescribing a multiple sclerosis treatment. Vivisum Partners’ research found that MS drugs such as Ocrevus, Kesimpta, Aubagio, Gilenya, Tysabri and Tecfidera rate highly for either efficacy or safety.
The market research contained in Multiple Sclerosis Rational Brand Perceptions, found at https://vivisumpartners.com/reports/multiple-sclerosis-rational-brand-perceptions/, supports strategy development for both existing and developing multiple sclerosis brands. The report features include:
· · An analytical view of the clinical brand perception landscape
· ‘Net perception scores’ for each branded multiple sclerosis drug, revealing the best MS treatment
· Neurologists’ rankings of most and least ideal multiple sclerosis drugs
· HCPs’ rankings of each MS treatment’s six clinical attributes, including efficacy, safety, dosing, tolerability, access and support
· 13 individual brand profiles covering each branded MS treatment’s strengths and weaknesses
· Analysis and importance ratings for clinical attributes and their impact on the multiple sclerosis Rx decision-making process
About Vivisum Partners, LLC
Vivisum Partners, LLC is a market research agency providing strategic consulting around marketing and brand building. Vivisum provides facilitated discovery using market research methodologies and critical thinking processes. The actionable market research insights that Vivisum provides enable clients to shape their commercial strategies.
Contact
Candice Smith
candice.smith@vivisumpartners.com
