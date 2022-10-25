Vivisum Partners Publishes Strategic Analysis on the Ulcerative Colitis Marketplace
Durham, NC, October 25, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Among branded ulcerative colitis treatments, 84% of US gastroenterologists expect Zeposia to see an increase in prescription volume over the next 12 months, according to new research on the ulcerative colitis marketplace published by Vivisum Partners.
Vivisum Partners has just published its Ulcerative Colitis Market Landscape research and it reveals that healthcare providers who treat UC expect only a handful of branded treatments to increase their prescription volume over the next year. Those ulcerative colitis drugs include Entyvio, Stelara and Zeposia, which garnered the highest expectation for increased prescription volume among gastroenterologists.
Biosimilar infliximab and biosimilar adalimumab also had high expectation for increased usage. Gastroenterologists believed the prescription volume for all other ulcerative colitis treatments will remain constant. Among standard ulcerative colitis treatments, 39% of surveyed gastroenterologists believed prednisone would see a decrease in usage over the next year.
Vivisum's Ulcerative Colitis Market Landscape examines both branded and pipeline treatments in the ulcerative colitis marketplace. The research is a market analysis of ulcerative colitis drugs and treatment decisions made by US gastroenterologists. To develop this wide-ranging analysis of the ulcerative colitis marketplace, Vivisum combined both qualitative and quantitative data collected more than 125 gastroenterologists and key opinion leaders. The branded treatments examined in Vivisum's strategic ulcerative colitis market research include:
Entyvio
Humira
Remicade
Simponi
Stelara
Uceris
Xeljanz
Zeposia
Vivisum Partners published Ulcerative Colitis Clinical Pipeline Analysis to provide a comprehensive understanding of the ulcerative colitis marketplace. This strategic insights library includes gastroenterologists' perspectives, direct quotes and expectations for how the ulcerative colitis marketplace is currently shaped and how it will change due to emerging trends.
The market research contained in Ulcerative Colitis Clinical Pipeline Analysis, found at http://vivisumpartners.com/reports/ulcerative-colitis-market-landscape/, supports solutions for both existing and developing ulcerative colitis brands within the following dimensions:
Target patient definition
Prescription treatment journey
Competitive set research
Unmet needs analysis
Clinical benefits definitions
Emotional brand attributes
Future market landscape expectations
About Vivisum Partners, LLC
Vivisum Partners, LLC is a market research agency providing strategic consulting around marketing and brand building. Vivisum provides facilitated discovery using market research methodologies and critical thinking processes. The actionable market research insights that Vivisum provides enable clients to shape their commercial strategies.
Vivisum Partners has just published its Ulcerative Colitis Market Landscape research and it reveals that healthcare providers who treat UC expect only a handful of branded treatments to increase their prescription volume over the next year. Those ulcerative colitis drugs include Entyvio, Stelara and Zeposia, which garnered the highest expectation for increased prescription volume among gastroenterologists.
Biosimilar infliximab and biosimilar adalimumab also had high expectation for increased usage. Gastroenterologists believed the prescription volume for all other ulcerative colitis treatments will remain constant. Among standard ulcerative colitis treatments, 39% of surveyed gastroenterologists believed prednisone would see a decrease in usage over the next year.
Vivisum's Ulcerative Colitis Market Landscape examines both branded and pipeline treatments in the ulcerative colitis marketplace. The research is a market analysis of ulcerative colitis drugs and treatment decisions made by US gastroenterologists. To develop this wide-ranging analysis of the ulcerative colitis marketplace, Vivisum combined both qualitative and quantitative data collected more than 125 gastroenterologists and key opinion leaders. The branded treatments examined in Vivisum's strategic ulcerative colitis market research include:
Entyvio
Humira
Remicade
Simponi
Stelara
Uceris
Xeljanz
Zeposia
Vivisum Partners published Ulcerative Colitis Clinical Pipeline Analysis to provide a comprehensive understanding of the ulcerative colitis marketplace. This strategic insights library includes gastroenterologists' perspectives, direct quotes and expectations for how the ulcerative colitis marketplace is currently shaped and how it will change due to emerging trends.
The market research contained in Ulcerative Colitis Clinical Pipeline Analysis, found at http://vivisumpartners.com/reports/ulcerative-colitis-market-landscape/, supports solutions for both existing and developing ulcerative colitis brands within the following dimensions:
Target patient definition
Prescription treatment journey
Competitive set research
Unmet needs analysis
Clinical benefits definitions
Emotional brand attributes
Future market landscape expectations
About Vivisum Partners, LLC
Vivisum Partners, LLC is a market research agency providing strategic consulting around marketing and brand building. Vivisum provides facilitated discovery using market research methodologies and critical thinking processes. The actionable market research insights that Vivisum provides enable clients to shape their commercial strategies.
Contact
Vivisum PartnersContact
Candice Smith
919-749-8554
https://vivisumpartners.com
Candice Smith
919-749-8554
https://vivisumpartners.com
Categories