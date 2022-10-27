Badger Fulfillment Group Invests in Solar & Sustainable Practices
Harvard, IL, October 27, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Badger Fulfillment Group is proud to announce their investment in a massive solar project that will power their fulfillment center and significantly reduce their carbon footprint. The company has long been committed to providing the most efficient and responsible fulfillment services possible, and this latest initiative only serves to further that commitment. Not only does the solar power installation allow them to provide efficient and cost-effective fulfillment services, but it also allows them to pass those savings onto their customers. With tilt-up reinforced concrete construction, they can minimize heat loss and achieve even greater levels of energy conservation. Just as important, they have also implemented sustainable packaging materials at every step of their fulfillment process.
Badger Fulfillment Group CEO Kyle Kobriger states, “We wanted to do more than just use eco-friendly packing materials, so we invested in renewable energy because it’s good for our environment and good for business.”
Badger Fulfillment Group is committed to reducing their carbon footprint and leading the way in green business practices.
About Badger Fulfillment Group:
Badger Fulfillment Group is a dedicated B2C fulfillment distribution center. The management team has numerous years of experience with omni channel order fulfillment and other value-added fulfillment services. Using innovative technology and a skilled labor force to complete day-to-day tasks allows them to work smarter for their clients and offer competitive rates. Badger Fulfillment Group partners with businesses of all sizes to reduce fulfillment costs and help take their businesses to the next level.
Badger Fulfillment Group CEO Kyle Kobriger states, “We wanted to do more than just use eco-friendly packing materials, so we invested in renewable energy because it’s good for our environment and good for business.”
Badger Fulfillment Group is committed to reducing their carbon footprint and leading the way in green business practices.
About Badger Fulfillment Group:
Badger Fulfillment Group is a dedicated B2C fulfillment distribution center. The management team has numerous years of experience with omni channel order fulfillment and other value-added fulfillment services. Using innovative technology and a skilled labor force to complete day-to-day tasks allows them to work smarter for their clients and offer competitive rates. Badger Fulfillment Group partners with businesses of all sizes to reduce fulfillment costs and help take their businesses to the next level.
Contact
Badger Fulfillment GroupContact
Dani Eilers
847-780-7193
https://badgerfg.com/
Dani Eilers
847-780-7193
https://badgerfg.com/
Categories