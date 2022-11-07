YoloLiv Introduces VertiCam - Vertical PTZ Camera for Vertical Content Creation and Live Streaming
YoloLiv has introduced another new product - VertiCam, a vertical PTZ camera for live streaming to major platforms such as Instagram, TikTok, YouTube Shorts, and Snapchat. It’s designated for the new generation of content creators, influencers, storytellers and videographers.
Hangzhou, China, November 07, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Key Features:
- Born vertical
- Pro level quality
- Full HD 1080P60
- 12X optical zoom
- Pan - tilt- zoom
VertiCam can switch easily with multiple preset positions by storing and recalling 255 specific pan/tilt/zoom positions quickly with your cameras. It also has a remote control feature that supports a wide rotation range of ±170° horizontally and of 30°~+90° vertically. Control the camera remotely for free angle rotation through the RS232 serial port which is ideal for a one-man show and no additional crew needed. The TOF instantaneous autofocus allows focus instantly and precisely. It perfectly fits panorama and close-up with a 72.5° Wide-angle lens with 12x optical zoom. VertiCam has a professional color mode which includes camera noise reduction, backlight compensation and stunning low light performance. It performs HD image quality with 2.07 million effective pixels and 1920x1090 images.
Who is this for?
Creators, influencers, storytellers and videographers who do vertical live streams. It’s the best companion for Instream to vertically stream to Instagram, TikTok, YouTube shorts, etc.
Retail Price
$629 (plus local tax)
About YoloLiv
YoloLiv designs and manufactures high-performance video solutions for broadcasting. It's dedicated to providing simple, reliable and cutting-edge products and services to deliver new and innovative ways of live streaming. YoloLiv technology is now used around the world by professionals and amateurs alike to capture and share compelling video content.
Contact:
Frank Zhu
Head of YoloLiv
frank.zhu@yololiv.com
