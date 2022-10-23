KIB Partners with Gartner, Inc. for Cleanup at Bird’s Fort Trail Park
Irving, TX, October 23, 2022 --(PR.com)-- On Oct. 14, Keep Irving Beautiful (KIB) welcomed 10 employee volunteers from the Irving Gartner, Inc. office to Bird’s Fort Trail Park, 5756 Riverside Drive, for a cleanup project. The group gave 20 hours of volunteer service by collecting litter along the tree line between the Campion Trail and the Elm Fork of the Trinity River.
After the cleanup, volunteers assisted with the weighing of all bags collected, with a total of 59 pounds of trash and recyclables which were prevented from reaching the waterway. Irving Parks and Recreation Department staff also collected the bags after they had been weighed.
“Keep Irving Beautiful is happy to welcome a new partner in Gartner” said KIB board member Rachel Moon. “We are so fortunate to have such an active, engaged corporate community here in Irving, with companies that place a high priority on giving back. These employee volunteers did a great job today, and we hope to work with them again.”
Keep Irving Beautiful is a nonprofit organization dedicated to educating the community about litter abatement, recycling, and beautification to help preserve the health and promote the social and economic prosperity of the city. As an award-winning affiliate of Keep America Beautiful and Keep Texas Beautiful, Keep Irving Beautiful reaches out to all sectors of the community, including government, businesses, churches, as well as cultural, educational, neighborhood and civic organizations. For more information on volunteering with KIB or making an activity a “green event,” visit CityofIrving.org/KIB or call (972) 721-2175.
After the cleanup, volunteers assisted with the weighing of all bags collected, with a total of 59 pounds of trash and recyclables which were prevented from reaching the waterway. Irving Parks and Recreation Department staff also collected the bags after they had been weighed.
“Keep Irving Beautiful is happy to welcome a new partner in Gartner” said KIB board member Rachel Moon. “We are so fortunate to have such an active, engaged corporate community here in Irving, with companies that place a high priority on giving back. These employee volunteers did a great job today, and we hope to work with them again.”
Keep Irving Beautiful is a nonprofit organization dedicated to educating the community about litter abatement, recycling, and beautification to help preserve the health and promote the social and economic prosperity of the city. As an award-winning affiliate of Keep America Beautiful and Keep Texas Beautiful, Keep Irving Beautiful reaches out to all sectors of the community, including government, businesses, churches, as well as cultural, educational, neighborhood and civic organizations. For more information on volunteering with KIB or making an activity a “green event,” visit CityofIrving.org/KIB or call (972) 721-2175.
Contact
Keep Irving BeautifulContact
Rick Hose
972-721-2175
http://www.cityofirving.org/284/Keep-Irving-Beautiful
Rick Hose
972-721-2175
http://www.cityofirving.org/284/Keep-Irving-Beautiful
Categories