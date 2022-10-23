Crystal Saly Joins RE/MAX Platinum Realty
Crystal Saly Joins the Seaside Living Group at RE/MAX Platinum Realty in South Sarasota County, Florida.
Venice, FL, October 23, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Crystal Saly has joined RE/MAX Platinum Realty as a Sales Associate with the Seaside Living Group.
Raised in Hawaii, Saly moved to the state of Washington after high school, then joined the Air Force, where she was stationed in Texas and Utah. When she returned to Washington, she was a real estate photographer for eight years and owner of Crystal Pixel.
Saly received her Bachelor’s degree in Digital Design and Master’s degree in Information Technology from American Intercontinental University. She enjoys fishing, boating and performing with Tito Gaona’s Flying Trapeze on Venice Island. She loves “hanging out” with her five children and taking the family to Disney and Universal Studios.
Saly will work from the Venice and Wellen Park offices, and can be reached at (252) 495-1730 or crystal@crystalsalyrealtor.com.
RE/MAX Platinum Realty offers full-service real estate solutions in Sarasota and Manatee counties in Florida, specializing in luxury and waterfront properties. With offices in downtown Sarasota, Lakewood Ranch, Osprey, Venice and Wellen Park, the company leverages RE/MAX corporate resources and technology to market homes to 110 countries in 32 languages. Telephone: (941) 929-9090. Website: https://www.platinumrealtyflorida.com.
Raised in Hawaii, Saly moved to the state of Washington after high school, then joined the Air Force, where she was stationed in Texas and Utah. When she returned to Washington, she was a real estate photographer for eight years and owner of Crystal Pixel.
Saly received her Bachelor’s degree in Digital Design and Master’s degree in Information Technology from American Intercontinental University. She enjoys fishing, boating and performing with Tito Gaona’s Flying Trapeze on Venice Island. She loves “hanging out” with her five children and taking the family to Disney and Universal Studios.
Saly will work from the Venice and Wellen Park offices, and can be reached at (252) 495-1730 or crystal@crystalsalyrealtor.com.
RE/MAX Platinum Realty offers full-service real estate solutions in Sarasota and Manatee counties in Florida, specializing in luxury and waterfront properties. With offices in downtown Sarasota, Lakewood Ranch, Osprey, Venice and Wellen Park, the company leverages RE/MAX corporate resources and technology to market homes to 110 countries in 32 languages. Telephone: (941) 929-9090. Website: https://www.platinumrealtyflorida.com.
Contact
RE/MAX Platinum RealtyContact
Bryan Guentner
(941) 929-9090
www.PlatinumRealtyFlorida.com
Media Contact:
Thomas & Brannan Communications
(941) 355-3006
sheila@thomasbrannan.com
Bryan Guentner
(941) 929-9090
www.PlatinumRealtyFlorida.com
Media Contact:
Thomas & Brannan Communications
(941) 355-3006
sheila@thomasbrannan.com
Categories