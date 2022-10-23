Tom Waldoch Joins RE/MAX Platinum Realty
Tom Waldoch Joins the Seaside Living Group at RE/MAX Platinum Realty in South Sarasota County, Florida.
Venice, FL, October 23, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Realtor Tom Waldoch has joined RE/MAX Platinum Realty as a member of the Seaside Living Group. He specializes in residential and investment properties.
Waldoch has frequented the Sarasota area since the 1980s and has seven years of local real estate experience. He brings extensive market knowledge, a customer-service focus, and strong real estate expertise.
A native of Los Angeles and 30-year resident of Chicago, Waldoch moved to Florida in 2013. He received his Bachelor of Science in Biology from the University of Notre Dame in South Bend, Indiana. Prior to his real estate career, he was a computer systems administrator and Windows application developer.
Waldoch enjoys the Florida lifestyle, including boating, snorkeling, scuba diving and RVing. He will work from the Osprey, Venice and Wellen Park offices, and can be reached at (941) 999-8509 or waldochtom@gmail.com.
RE/MAX Platinum Realty offers full-service real estate solutions in Sarasota and Manatee counties in Florida, specializing in luxury and waterfront properties. With offices in downtown Sarasota, Lakewood Ranch, Osprey, Venice and Wellen Park, the company leverages RE/MAX corporate resources and technology to market homes to 110 countries in 32 languages. Telephone: (941) 929-9090. Website: https://www.platinumrealtyflorida.com.
