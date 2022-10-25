Shore to Sea Vacations Now a WOW Specialist
Owner Tahryn Nicastro is now a WOW Specialist for Destination Weddings & Honeymoons at AIC Hotel Group's Hard Rock Hotels and UNICO 20 87 all-inclusive resorts.
Howell, NJ, October 25, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Tahryn Nicastro, owner of Shore to Sea Vacations, is now certified by AIC Hotel Group — the experiential brand offering unmatched vacation experiences with limitless service and style — as a WOW Specialist.
Held at Hard Rock Hotel Riviera Maya on October 2-5, 2022, the Gold Magellan award-winning WOW—the Weddings on the Water Travel Agent Specialist Program— supports and arms distinguished destination wedding travel advisors with essential tools needed to sell destination weddings at AIC Hotel Group’s all-inclusive Hard Rock Hotels and UNICO 20º87º Hotel Riviera Maya. The WOW Specialist program goes far beyond just a cookie-cutter program. It is a platform that lends to its success by offering attendees thorough brand education, extensive sales & marketing support, as well as a lead generation system.
Personally hand-picked to participate in the WOW Specialist program, Tahryn was among an exclusive group of agents who had to meet well defined requirements to be eligible for the program. Being a WOW Specialist allows agents to orchestrate the best possible experience for wedding couples and their guests. Tahryn’s extensive training and first-hand experience allow her to understand the uniqueness of the products offered at each hotel. As part of her training, Tahryn was walked through each and every step of the wedding booking process, providing her with exclusive knowledge to better serve her customers. Additionally, Tahryn personally met with the on-site wedding coordinators, allowing the unique opportunity to establish a strong working relationship with the team that puts it all together on-site.
“The WOW program has evolved beyond just an educational platform, this certification is a multi-dimensional tool that arms our travel partners in the destination wedding market with the necessary resource to sell all-inclusive Hard Rock Hotels and UNICO 20º87º Hotel Riviera Maya weddings,” says Ash Tembe, VP of Sales & Marketing for AIC Hotel Group. “Specialist agents such as Tahryn Nicastro are helping us give clients the ultimate, all-inclusive destination wedding and honeymoon experience. We congratulate Tahryn for participating in our program this year, and are confident that wedding couples are in great hands with her.”
To book your destination wedding or honeymoon with Tahryn Nicastro, visit
shoretoseavacations.com or email her at tahryn@shoretoseavacations.com.
About Shore to Sea Vacations
Shore to Sea Vacations, LLC is an award-winning travel agency in Howell, NJ. Started in 2016, it quickly has become the area’s leading travel agency for destination weddings, honeymoons, romance travel, family & group travel, cruises and more. As a trusted source for the industry, Tahryn, Nicastro, the owner, is often featured in industry publications and consumer bridal sites and magazines.
Contact
Tahryn Nicastro
732-685-6680
https://shoretoseavacations.com
