Sabina Rozak Joins RE/MAX Platinum Realty
Sabina Rozak Joins the Seaside Living Group at RE/MAX Platinum Realty in South Sarasota County, Florida.
Venice, FL, October 25, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Realtor Sabina Rozak has joined RE/MAX Platinum Realty as a member of the Seaside Living Group. She focuses on first-time homebuyers, relocation, waterfront homes, investment properties and second homes in south Sarasota, Lee and Charlotte counties.
With 13 years of real estate experience, Rozak brings great customer service, good negotiation skills and real estate expertise. A native of Poland, she moved to the Chicago area in 1984 and attended the Richard J. Daley College. Prior to her real estate career, she worked for the U.S. Postal Service. She was also involved in rehabilitating investment homes for resale.
Rozak enjoys reading, sewing, gardening, hiking and biking, and volunteered for St. Vincent de Paul Church. She will work from the Venice and Wellen Park offices, and can be reached at (708) 642-2036 or sabinarozak@gmail.com.
RE/MAX Platinum Realty offers full-service real estate solutions in Sarasota and Manatee counties in Florida, specializing in luxury and waterfront properties. With offices in downtown Sarasota, Lakewood Ranch, Osprey, Venice and Wellen Park, the company leverages RE/MAX corporate resources and technology to market homes to 110 countries in 32 languages.
Telephone: (941) 929-9090
Website: https://www.platinumrealtyflorida.com.
Contact
RE/MAX Platinum RealtyContact
Bryan Guentner
(941) 929-9090
www.PlatinumRealtyFlorida.com
Media Contact:
Thomas & Brannan Communications
(941) 355-3006
sheila@thomasbrannan.com
