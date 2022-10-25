Sally Green Joins RE/MAX Platinum Realty
Sally Green Joins the Seaside Living Group at RE/MAX Platinum Realty in South Sarasota County, Florida.
Venice, FL, October 25, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Realtor Sally Green has joined RE/MAX Platinum Realty as a member of the Seaside Living Group. She specializes in short sales and relocation, and is certified as a Short Sales and Foreclosures Resource (SFR) agent.
Sally has six years of local real estate experience and brings strong marketing, negotiation and customer service skills, as well as extensive local knowledge. Her consistent top performance has made her a member of the Million Dollar Club.
A native of Indiana, Sally attended the University of Indianapolis. She has 20 years of sales experience, including serving as a national account executive for AT&T. She enjoys gardening.
Sally will work from the Venice and Wellen Park offices, and can be reached at (317) 372-1479 or sallysellssunshine@gmail.com.
RE/MAX Platinum Realty offers full-service real estate solutions in Sarasota and Manatee counties in Florida, specializing in luxury and waterfront properties. With offices in downtown Sarasota, Lakewood Ranch, Osprey, Venice and Wellen Park, the company leverages RE/MAX corporate resources and technology to market homes to 110 countries in 32 languages.
Telephone: (941) 929-9090
Website: https://www.platinumrealtyflorida.com
