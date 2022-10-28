Demand Spring’s Leap Advisory Releases "The Ultimate Guide to Revenue Marketing"
Leap Advisors offer expert advice on addressing marketing challenges to drive stronger revenues.
Boston, MA, October 28, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Leap, the advisory arm of Revenue Marketing consultancy Demand Spring, today released, "The Ultimate Guide to Revenue Marketing for Leaders." In this guide, world-renowned marketers offer inside perspectives and expert advice on addressing today’s marketing challenges to help drive stronger revenues.
From such topics as "Managing Pipeline Risk," to "Innate Intelligence Techniques That Drive Response," to "Solving for Social" - this eBook dives into areas that marketing leaders want to know more about, with insights from some of the most experienced marketing executives in the business.
- Seasoned technology and marketing leader Buell Duncan dives into the timely topic of marketing through a recession, providing insights into how marketing leaders can help their organizations, customers, and teams emerge stronger.
- Carol Meyers, former CMO with a number of large enterprise organizations including Rapid7, shares her expertise on product-led growth, and highlights four ways marketing organizations can be more responsive to consumers.
- Jennifer Batley, former president of Napkyn Analytics and CMO of Gordon Foods, discusses the importance of communicating branding to non-marketers, and shares four ways to influence stakeholders to trust the brand makers.
- In his piece on personalization vs privacy, data security and privacy expert Chris Arrendale looks at how organizations can achieve both concepts by managing consent, and revamping data collection and data lifecycle processes.
“Marketers need to keep innovating - we can’t keep doing the same thing year after year and still expect to see results,” said Matt Roberts, CEO of Demand Spring. “We developed this publication to help marketing leaders continue to innovate and hone their craft by learning from the perspectives of marketing experts who throughout their careers have had the foresight to stay ahead of the curve, predict upcoming marketing trends, and have achieved some incredible results.”
About Leap
Leap Advisory by Demand Spring offers personalized, actionable advice from top B2B marketing executives to help organizations drive growth. Leap advisors are marketing experts who have worked in the field and know the real-life obstacles and challenges faced by marketers. Leap’s subscription-based advisory service is available in 3 and 12-month packages.
About Demand Spring
Demand Spring is an integrated Revenue Marketing consultancy that helps marketing organizations stand taller by enabling them to scale their ability to contribute to pipeline and revenue. Our team of Revenue Marketing Strategists, Content Marketers, and Marketing Technologists help our clients transform their marketing practices, deliver exceptional customer experiences, and drive revenue.
Contact
Nicole Baker
613-862-4316
demandspring.com
